Las Vegas, NV

hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Suggests Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant

Hip Hop surely has a lot to say about this. Boosie suggests people respect Hov’s hustle more than his music these days. Welcome to another controversial hot take courtesy of Boosie Badazz. The Lousiana icon often uses platforms to share his unfiltered views on pop culture. Moreover, Boosie is known for dropping by VladTV, where he expounds on his thoughts. Once again, he sits down with the platform for a discussion poised to go viral, and on time, we have an interesting opinion about Jay-Z.
Page Six

Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death

see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo

Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers

Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Cam’s Attorney Denies His Client Shot Takeoff After Gun Charge

Lil Cam was arrested on charges of felony unlawful carry of a weapon. The attorney for Lil Cam, real name Cameron Joshua, shot down rumors that his client was responsible for the death of Takeoff. Police arrested Lil Cam on Nov. 22nd on charges of unlawful carry of a weapon....
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Scheme Reacts To Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend’s Claims About Overdose

DJ Scheme appeared to be responding to Juice WRLD’s girlfriend’s recent claims about his death on Twitter. DJ Scheme apologized to Juice WRLD’s fans on Twitter, Monday. He seemed to be responding to the late rapper’s girlfriend making claims about his death not being an overdose.
hotnewhiphop.com

Antonio Brown Facing Domestic Violence Arrest

Antonio Brown reportedly threw a shoe at a women’s head. Antonio Brown is someone who typically makes headlines for the wrong reasons. While it seemed like he had turned the corner just a few years ago, he has since gone back to his old ways. From stripping off his equipment in the middle of a game to his comments on social media, AB has offended people.
Vibe

Ty Dolla $ign Eases Concerns With Statement Following Hospitalization

Ty Dolla $ign had fans concerned over the weekend after posting a cryptic selfie from a hospital bed on Saturday (Nov. 26). The Los Angeles native was the apparent victim of a skating accident, but provided minimal details on what exactly transpired. After being discharged, Ty shared a better explanation on his Instagram stories. “They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God. Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more,” he wrote. More from VIBE.comSZA Drops Intense "Shirt" Teaser Starring LaKeith StanfieldBrandy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas & 21 Savage Join Forces On “One Mic, One Gun”

Nas and 21 Savage have seemingly buried the hatchet regarding their recent beef. As we previously reported, 21 received backlash earlier this month over his comments about Nas. The Her Loss rapper claimed that Nas is no longer relevant. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 shared on Clubhouse. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend

Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
hotnewhiphop.com

Charleston White Admits To Pulling Fake Gun On Interviewer

In an Instagram rant, Charleston White revealed that his interview pistol was fake while slamming Wack 100. Charleston White had the internet in a frenzy earlier this week after seemingly pulling a gun on an interviewer. The YouTube comedian sat down with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), and discussed the lives and losses of slain rappers from the city.
hotnewhiphop.com

21 Savage Denies Having “Celebrity Girlfriend” Amid Latto Rumors

The “Her Loss” rapper also opened up about his relationship with Nas. While on Clubhouse this past week, 21 Savage got candid about his social media use and personal life. Following fans linking the “Bank Account” rapper with Latto, he shut things down by revealing that he doesn’t have a “celebrity girlfriend.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna

The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
CALIFORNIA STATE

