Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Tickets now available for 2023 Pro Bowl GamesAdrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Suggests Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant
Hip Hop surely has a lot to say about this. Boosie suggests people respect Hov’s hustle more than his music these days. Welcome to another controversial hot take courtesy of Boosie Badazz. The Lousiana icon often uses platforms to share his unfiltered views on pop culture. Moreover, Boosie is known for dropping by VladTV, where he expounds on his thoughts. Once again, he sits down with the platform for a discussion poised to go viral, and on time, we have an interesting opinion about Jay-Z.
Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death
see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation
Bryshere Gray's life post Empire continues to be a pure struggle. The post Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo. The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of […]
Shaq calls himself 'd---head,' says 'bad' actions led to split from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal admitted once again he was the reason his marriage with Shaunie Henderson went awry, calling himself a "d---head."
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Dives Deeper Into The Murder Of New Orleans Rapper Magnolia Shorty
'Hip Hop Homicides' host Van Lathan visits Magnolia Shorty's sister, who tells him about Carl Bridgewater and her life insurance policy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Cam’s Attorney Denies His Client Shot Takeoff After Gun Charge
Lil Cam was arrested on charges of felony unlawful carry of a weapon. The attorney for Lil Cam, real name Cameron Joshua, shot down rumors that his client was responsible for the death of Takeoff. Police arrested Lil Cam on Nov. 22nd on charges of unlawful carry of a weapon....
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Scheme Reacts To Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend’s Claims About Overdose
DJ Scheme appeared to be responding to Juice WRLD’s girlfriend’s recent claims about his death on Twitter. DJ Scheme apologized to Juice WRLD’s fans on Twitter, Monday. He seemed to be responding to the late rapper’s girlfriend making claims about his death not being an overdose.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Facing Domestic Violence Arrest
Antonio Brown reportedly threw a shoe at a women’s head. Antonio Brown is someone who typically makes headlines for the wrong reasons. While it seemed like he had turned the corner just a few years ago, he has since gone back to his old ways. From stripping off his equipment in the middle of a game to his comments on social media, AB has offended people.
Ty Dolla $ign Eases Concerns With Statement Following Hospitalization
Ty Dolla $ign had fans concerned over the weekend after posting a cryptic selfie from a hospital bed on Saturday (Nov. 26). The Los Angeles native was the apparent victim of a skating accident, but provided minimal details on what exactly transpired. After being discharged, Ty shared a better explanation on his Instagram stories. “They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God. Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more,” he wrote. More from VIBE.comSZA Drops Intense "Shirt" Teaser Starring LaKeith StanfieldBrandy...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas & 21 Savage Join Forces On “One Mic, One Gun”
Nas and 21 Savage have seemingly buried the hatchet regarding their recent beef. As we previously reported, 21 received backlash earlier this month over his comments about Nas. The Her Loss rapper claimed that Nas is no longer relevant. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 shared on Clubhouse. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Admits To Pulling Fake Gun On Interviewer
In an Instagram rant, Charleston White revealed that his interview pistol was fake while slamming Wack 100. Charleston White had the internet in a frenzy earlier this week after seemingly pulling a gun on an interviewer. The YouTube comedian sat down with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), and discussed the lives and losses of slain rappers from the city.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Denies Having “Celebrity Girlfriend” Amid Latto Rumors
The “Her Loss” rapper also opened up about his relationship with Nas. While on Clubhouse this past week, 21 Savage got candid about his social media use and personal life. Following fans linking the “Bank Account” rapper with Latto, he shut things down by revealing that he doesn’t have a “celebrity girlfriend.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
