Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
mercisf.com
Holiday Showtime! Lights in the San Francisco Bay Area
It is now Holiday showtime: lights by the thousand, animated projections, and Christmas tree illuminations. Once again this year, the San Francisco Bay Area is decked out in a thousand and one colors. Whether it’s the City, the South Bay, or the East Bay, each region has made imaginative and creative efforts to immerse us in the magical atmosphere of Christmas.
Garden of D’Lights casts its electrical holiday glow over Walnut Creek’s Bancroft Road
Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden of...
Here's which Bay Area mountains will see snow this week
Inclement weather rarely means snow in the Bay Area — that's what Tahoe is for, if you've got the wherewithal. This week is an exception. The combination of wet weather and chilly temperatures means incoming storm may lead to snow showers at some of the highest peaks in the Bay Area region. To find out if your local summit will get dusted, skip to the bottom of the article. The...
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area
Looking to add some jolliness to your holiday plans? We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit!
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng and Jenny Huang are Bay Area restaurant legends.
Tracking the Storm: Live Updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
sonomamag.com
Festive New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County
Wine Country hotels are offering a plethora of activities to get visitors, holiday guests and locals into the festive spirit this holiday season. From snoozing in a tropical Santa suite to sipping holiday tea, merry making possibilities abound in Sonoma County. Here’s what you need to know about the local...
rosevilletoday.com
Memorable Holiday Traditions at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco
Magnificent 30-foot tree returns to The Garden Court. San Francisco, Calif. – Since 1875, the Palace Hotel has been the home to memorable holiday celebrations. With unforgettable events that transcend generations, some of the many favorites include Afternoon Tea, Sunday Brunch or simply enjoying the elegant holiday décor.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Fire destroys historic Bay Area Victorian farmhouse built in 1868
A fire tore through a two-story historic home on Tuesday evening, officials said.
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
These Sonoma wineries welcome pooches and their pet parents
Finding dog-friendly wineries in these parts isn't all that ruff.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ
Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
The nearly centurylong resilience of the Loma Mar Store & Kitchen
Inside the refurbished roadside restaurant and local landmark that has flourished under new ownership and attracted everyone from car enthusiasts to Neil Young. Once a lumber mill, then a post office, a dinner club and a general store, the site that is now home to the Loma Mar Store & Kitchen has served as a gathering place for Coastside residents since the 1930s.
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Comments / 0