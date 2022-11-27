Read full article on original website
State Police conducting sobriety check in Spencer, West Virginia
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will have a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to midnight in Roane County, West Virginia. The checkpoint will be on U.S. Route 119 in front of HG Energy in Spencer. An alternate checkpoint is set along U.S. Route 33 in front […]
1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Washington Street East on Charleston’s East End, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10:20 p.m. They say this happened near the 7/11 and Taco Bell on Washington Street East. The condition of […]
Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire
KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
Woman arrested in Nicholas County, West Virginia, stabbing
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is recovering and a woman is in custody after a stabbing in Nicholas County. According to Nicholas County 911 dispatchers, authorities were called to Woodbine Road in Craigsville, West Virginia around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 regarding a stabbing. Dispatchers say when authorities arrived, they found a […]
Hurricane, West Virginia, skate park expected to be finished by Feb 2023
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Construction on the city of Hurricane’s skate park is expected to be complete by February. Mayor Scott Edwards tells 13 news that he’s hearing from kids and adults about the $700,000 project that is happening at Hurricane City Park. “So many parents have said they are happy as they normally have […]
UPDATE: 6 arrested after Charleston, West Virginia gas station drug raid
UPDATE: (8:45 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) — The names of the six people arrested after a raid at a Par-Mar gas station on Charleston’s East End have been released. Documents say the investigation into drug activity at the Par-Mar store on Washington Street East was between October and November 2022. Police say informants were […]
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 and Charleston is […]
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
WVNT-TV
Beckley native helped subdue Colorado Springs shooter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Navy officer and West Virginia native Thomas James was one of many who were injured in the Colorado Springs shooting that took place in a gay nightclub on Nov. 19, but he was also one of the men who helped put a stop to the shooter.
Metro News
Nicholas County deputies arrest Charleston man for DUI after crash with police cruiser
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday night in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
WSAZ
Arrow found shot into house
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
WOUB
A West Virginia woman dies after stealing an ambulance from a hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed into the Kanawha River. Charleston Police Department officials say Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when...
Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
WOWK
Meet the Man on the Cover of Charleston West Virginia’s Visitor’s Guide
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We had the chance to sit down with the “Appalachian Music Man,” Aristotle Jones. Jones is the new face on the cover of the official Charleston visitor’s guide and a talented musician. Those who call West Virginia home, would be happy to...
WSAZ
Downed power lines blocking traffic in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Downed power lines are blocking traffic Wednesday in Nitro, according to 911 dispatchers. All lanes of traffic are shut down at 40th Street and Cochran Lane. Dispatchers say an AEP crew is headed to the area. The call regarding the downed lines came in around 10:50...
2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week. Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment. According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County […]
