Charleston, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WOWK 13 News

Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire

KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
KENNA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested in Nicholas County, West Virginia, stabbing

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is recovering and a woman is in custody after a stabbing in Nicholas County. According to Nicholas County 911 dispatchers, authorities were called to Woodbine Road in Craigsville, West Virginia around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 regarding a stabbing. Dispatchers say when authorities arrived, they found a […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Arrow found shot into house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOUB

A West Virginia woman dies after stealing an ambulance from a hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed into the Kanawha River. Charleston Police Department officials say Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Downed power lines blocking traffic in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Downed power lines are blocking traffic Wednesday in Nitro, according to 911 dispatchers. All lanes of traffic are shut down at 40th Street and Cochran Lane. Dispatchers say an AEP crew is headed to the area. The call regarding the downed lines came in around 10:50...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week. Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment. According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV

