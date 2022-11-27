Louie Sibley stars as Derby come from behind to knock Newport out of FA Cup

Louie Sibley scored the equaliser and made the winner as Derby fought back from a goal down to earn a place in the FA Cup third round with a 2-1 victory at Newport.

Derby were second best before the break and trailed at half-time following Priestley Farquharson’s 41st-minute header.

The centre-back towered above the visitors’ defence to head home Aaron Lewis’ free-kick from deep on the right touchline.

And it was nothing less that the Sky Bet League Two side deserved for a spirited first-half showing, with Lewis and fellow wing-back Cameron Norman both going close to opening the scoring before Farquharson.

But Derby were transformed after the interval and were level within nine minutes as Sibley cut in from the left and curled a shot inside the far post, giving Newport stopper Joe Day little chance.

Day twice denied David McGoldrick before Tom Barkhuizen glanced a header inches wide.

But it was third time lucky for McGoldrick as he headed in Sibley’s cross from close range to win the tie in the 88th minute.

