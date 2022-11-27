Read full article on original website
Portugal to 'present evidence' to FIFA that Cristiano Ronaldo scored vs Uruguay
Portugal are set to make a case to FIFA that Bruno Fernandes' first goal in their 2-0 World Cup win against Uruguay should instead be awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Twitter reacts as USMNT triumphs 1-0 over Iran to qualify for knockout round
The US men's national team triumphed 1-0 over Iran, as a goal from Christian Pulisic solidified the American side's place in the Round of 16.
The longest penalty shootouts in World Cup history
The 2022 World Cup knockouts will soon begin which means more penalty shootout drama is surely afoot. Here's a recollection of the two longest shootouts in World Cup history.
Poland predicted lineup vs France - World Cup
Poland's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against France.
Leicester vs Chelsea WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Leicester
How to watch Netherlands vs United States on TV & live stream
How to watch the World Cup round of 16 clash between Netherlands vs United States on TV and live streaming platforms.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Australia - World Cup
Argentina's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Australia.
South Korea vs Portugal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing South Korea vs Portugal at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Bayern Munich confirm decision on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich have made a final decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Australia 1-0 Denmark: Player ratings as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts
Player ratings from the World Cup clash between Australia and Denmark.
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Liga F: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the Liga F clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, including team news and where to watch.
Cameroon vs Brazil - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Brazil's final Group G game against Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina reaching World Cup knockouts
Lionel Messi speaks after Argentina qualify for World Cup last 16 by beating Poland.
Senegal: Things to know about England's World Cup last 16 opponents
Interesting facts about Senegal ahead of their World Cup clash with England.
Argentina & Poland qualify from Group C; Mexico fall short in thrilling fashion
Roundup of the final set of games in World Cup Group C as Argentina faced Poland and Mexico battled Saudi Arabia - all four teams were each in with a chance of making the last 16 prior to kick-off.
How can Spain qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
Spain have their destiny in their own hands as they seek to get into the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Player ratings as Gakpo & De Jong secure top spot
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Player ratings as Gakpo & De Jong secure top spot.
Thiago Almada makes history as first MLS player to represent Argentina at World Cup
After watching on as an unused substitute for two matches, Thiago Almada finally made his World Cup debut in Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland on Wednesday. The Atlanta United playmaker replaced Alexis Mac Allister in the 86th minute as La Albiceleste sealed their place in the knockout rounds with a convincing victory over a Polish side that still finished second in Group C.
England vs Senegal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of England's World Cup round of 16 tie against Senegal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
