Thiago Almada makes history as first MLS player to represent Argentina at World Cup

After watching on as an unused substitute for two matches, Thiago Almada finally made his World Cup debut in Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland on Wednesday. The Atlanta United playmaker replaced Alexis Mac Allister in the 86th minute as La Albiceleste sealed their place in the knockout rounds with a convincing victory over a Polish side that still finished second in Group C.
