More shoppers from Black Friday through Cyber Monday than last year

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Cyber Monday, folks from across the country will be hopping online to find deals at their fingertips. The National Retail Federation estimates that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday will pull in a total of 166.3 million shoppers, 8 million more than last year.

This comes despite Americans facing some of the highest inflation rates seen in decades.

A shopper said that while he wants to buy gifts for friends and family, "the dollar amount will have to come down."

"Our goal is to always make sure everyone has a great Christmas," another shopper said, "but at the same time keep a closer watch at the finances this year, more so than any."

And despite concerns over inflation, Black Friday saw record sales this year. The e-commerce company Shopify announced a record $3.36 billion in worldwide sales on Friday. That's a 17% increase from last year.

