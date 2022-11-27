What We Learned From Clemson's Loss to Gamecocks

From the end of playoff hopes to Will Shipley's lack of touches to coverage and QB problems, a look at what came out of Clemson's rivalry loss.

No. 8 Clemson had been playing with fire regarding ball security in the second half of the season, and it really bit the Tigers at the worst possible time on Saturday.

Dabo Swinney 's squad came into the rivalry contest with South Carolina with 12 giveaways in the last four games. Against the Gamecocks, the Tigers committed three more turnovers in a 31-30 loss.

That was the most significant difference in the game. Clemson (10-2) had more first downs than South Carolina (8-4). The Tigers averaged 5.1 yards per play to the opponent's 5.9. Clemson gashed the Gamecocks on the ground (237 yards). South Carolina got the Tigers through the air (360 yards).

Clemson had fewer penalties (3-5) and was much better on third-down conversions (43%-23%).

The two areas the Tigers didn't compete well in?

"Field position was bad most the day," Swinney said. "Turnovers caught up with us today...incredibly frustrating. So many opportunities."

Ultimately, that's how his game will be remembered by Clemson. The chances were there to beat its rival a record eight consecutive times. Then they weren't as Anotnio Williams fumbled a punt return with 2:09 to play in the game. It was the last time the Tigers touched the football.

It was a bad ending for what was a great start as Clemson led 14-0 in the first quarter. Swinney didn't think his team handled the emotions of the entire game well and wondered if they pressed too much after taking control.

"Not saying that's the case, but when you do some of the things we did, you kind of scratch your head," Swinney said.

This loss certainly changes the landscape of this season, and now the Tigers have to pick themselves up and get ready to face North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Charlotte, N.C.

That'll be something we'll figure about next week. Here's what we learned coming out of Clemson's tough loss to the Gamecocks:

Playoff hopes dashed

Well, that College Football Playoff issue is solved. Clemson was still ranked too low to feel comfortable about getting in and needed a lot of help. Some of that was presented Saturday, but it came after the Tigers had lost. Regardless, two defeats mean there is nearly no chance Clemson gets into the mix, no matter how much chaos ensues next week.

After all, the then-one-loss Tigers couldn't get ahead of Alabama when the Crimson Tide had two losses. Now that both teams do, Clemson winning a title in a conference that isn't looked kindly upon isn't going to do them any favors and won't result in jumping Alabama. The Tigers can still win the ACC and hang a banner, but missing out on a chance to make the CFP for the second consecutive year will sting.

Best offensive player usage

There have been a few times this season where coaches have had to admit they should've gotten playmaking running back Will Shipley the ball more, but none of those instances feel like this one. Shipley averaged nearly 9 yards per carry and had 132 yards on 15 totes. He only rushed six times in the second half, the same half that Clemson got off script and lost its way. The Gamecocks couldn't stop the run game at all, especially Shipley.

It's happened before, but this time, Shipley was a little more frustrated by it. And it's one thing to lose track of your best offensive player in a game you win. It's another when it happens in a loss and a correlation between winning and losing can be logically applied. It just doesn't make sense and leaves more questions than answers, and it's undefendable to keep rolling out the same old "should've done it" mantra with no real reason for why they didn't.

Coverage issues do exist

Clemson had some injuries and inexperience when the secondary got torched for 337 passing yards by Wake Forest in Week 4. Those issues were believed to be fixed heading into the game against South Carolina, but that clearly wasn't the case. Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler lit them up for the most passing yards Clemson's given up this season and hit six plays of 20+ yards, nearly double the Tigers' season average allowed. There was even a reported verbal altercation among defensive backs, so communication was likely an issue.

It didn't appear that enough adjustments were made. South Carolina's biggest play came in the third quarter on a 72-yard touchdown in which Antwane Wells Jr. blew past safety Andrew Mukuba into a side of the field that was void of any other Clemson defenders. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin offered very few answers. other than the obvious that the Tigers weren't disciplined and detailed enough to stop big plays. The safety depth was hit, but this is clearly a major issue.

Starting quarterback

Does Clemson have one? That's the question coming out of this loss. DJ Uiagalelei was not good at throwing the ball Saturday, going 8-of-29 passing for 99 yards. He did rush for an effective 51 yards, but his decision-making and bad ball placement led to an interception in the second half that greatly hurt Clemson's chances of a late comeback. The offense had a noticeable lack of confidence on the final few drives. It wasn't all Uiagalelei's fault for sure. The receivers dropped balls and the tight ends weren't used. Again, it makes no sense. But Uiagalelei was unable to lift his team in the final quarter to victory, and that's kind of his job.

So Swinney was asked after the game about Cade Klubnik and if he'll get a real shot at earning a starting spot for the UNC game. Swinney was non-committal, but that can't last long. The quarterback situation feels like it is at a crossroads, and while you don't exactly want to implore a two-QB system heading into a conference title game, it's clear Uiagalelei isn't playing like the confident QB earlier in the season. And Klubnik might need opportunities whether he's earned that in practice or not.

