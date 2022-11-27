Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
Yardbarker
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which also happened in an embarrassing fashion. The Lakers had a commanding lead in the 4th quarter but gave it up and eventually conceded a winner at the buzzer. The loss took the wind out of their sails after a run of 4 wins in 5 games and some of the criticism of the team is back in full force.
Yardbarker
NFL exec says Broncos could face major issue after season
The Nathaniel Hackett era is expected to be a very brief one in Denver, but the Broncos will face another dilemma if and when they fire their head coach — they have to find a replacement. At least one NFL executive believes that will prove to be a difficult...
Yardbarker
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
Yardbarker
Early returns on Chase Claypool trade look dismal for Bears
The high price the Bears paid for low-producing WR Chase Claypool begs the question: Did the Steelers fleece Chicago?. In early November, the Bears traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the third-year wideout. With the Bears at 3-9, the pick dealt projects as the 34th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
Yardbarker
Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo
Last season, the Boston Celtics finally got past the hurdle of the Eastern Conference Finals and qualified for the NBA Finals in a long time. Although the Celtics were outplayed by the Warriors in the finals, the fanbase was still proud of the team. Most credited head coach Ime Udoka for the success of the team.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Yardbarker
Former MLB Player Shares Notable Praise For The Braves
The Atlanta Braves have signed many of their young stars to long contract extensions. In addition to extending Matt Olson upon his arrival in Atlanta, the Braves also extended Austin Riley, Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies, and others. For the time being, the Braves have their young core locked...
Yardbarker
Sports broadcaster guarantees win for Bengals against Chiefs
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes part three is on deck. Can Burrow become the first quarterback to start 3-0 against Mahomes in his career?. CBS Sports' Adam Schein guarantees it will happen. "Joe Burrow has it," Schein said on his "Time to Schein" TV series. "I believe the Cincinnati Bengals, if they have Chase and if they have Mixon, they will beat the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this weekend."
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals
The NBA, or any sports league for that matter, can never be as fun as it is without the presence of play-by-play announcers and analysts. They are the ones who make it interesting for the fans with their amazing calls and equally great takes after games. Veteran analyst Stephen A....
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly mulling over trading point guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, and not move Russell Westbrook. Reports of the two players, or at least one of them being shipped away, did the rounds ahead of the clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, which eventually saw the Lakers win 128-109.
Yardbarker
Eagles Now Dealing With A Key Injury On Defense
C.J. Gardner-Johnson will likely miss several games, although the hope is that he will come back later in the season. This is certainly encouraging for the Eagles, who will likely be making a playoff push at that time, and Gardner-Johnson will give them the added boost they will need. Gardner-Johnson’s...
Yardbarker
Legendary broadcaster Gus Johnson reveals national title pick
As the lead broadcaster of Fox Sports' biggest college football games this season, Gus Johnson has seen a lot of the country's top teams. There's one program he sees as a cut above the rest. "I don't see anybody as a threat to Georgia," said Johnson. Johnson spoke with Yardbarker...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard
With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
Comments / 1