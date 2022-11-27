Read full article on original website
Related
Portugal to 'present evidence' to FIFA that Cristiano Ronaldo scored vs Uruguay
Portugal are set to make a case to FIFA that Bruno Fernandes' first goal in their 2-0 World Cup win against Uruguay should instead be awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cameroon predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup
Predicting how Cameroon will line up for their decisive Group G encounter against Brazil.
Senegal predicted lineup vs England - World Cup
Senegal's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against England.
What happens if a World Cup knockout game ends in a draw?
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
The longest penalty shootouts in World Cup history
The 2022 World Cup knockouts will soon begin which means more penalty shootout drama is surely afoot. Here's a recollection of the two longest shootouts in World Cup history.
Netherlands predicted lineup vs United States - World Cup
The Netherlands' predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against the United States.
Bayern Munich confirm decision on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich have made a final decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Argentina vs Australia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Argentina's World Cup round of 16 tie against Australia, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Australia 1-0 Denmark: Player ratings as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts
Player ratings from the World Cup clash between Australia and Denmark.
South Korea vs Portugal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing South Korea vs Portugal at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Senegal: Things to know about England's World Cup last 16 opponents
Interesting facts about Senegal ahead of their World Cup clash with England.
Poland 0-2 Argentina: Player ratings La Albiceleste make it through to knockout stages
Poland 0-2 Argentina: Player ratings La Albiceleste make it through to knockout stages.
Twitter reacts as USMNT triumphs 1-0 over Iran to qualify for knockout round
The US men's national team triumphed 1-0 over Iran, as a goal from Christian Pulisic solidified the American side's place in the Round of 16.
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Player ratings as Gakpo & De Jong secure top spot
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Player ratings as Gakpo & De Jong secure top spot.
How can Spain qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
Spain have their destiny in their own hands as they seek to get into the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
How to watch France vs Poland on TV & live stream
How to watch the World Cup round of 16 clash between France and Poland on TV and live streaming platforms.
World Cup winners & losers: Day 9
The 2022 World Cup reached another progress milestone on day nine of the tournament, with the second round of group fixtures now fully complete. Cameroon, Serbi
Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina reaching World Cup knockouts
Lionel Messi speaks after Argentina qualify for World Cup last 16 by beating Poland.
Thiago Almada makes history as first MLS player to represent Argentina at World Cup
After watching on as an unused substitute for two matches, Thiago Almada finally made his World Cup debut in Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland on Wednesday. The Atlanta United playmaker replaced Alexis Mac Allister in the 86th minute as La Albiceleste sealed their place in the knockout rounds with a convincing victory over a Polish side that still finished second in Group C.
Tunisia 1-0 France: Player ratings as Eagles of Carthage knocked out of World Cup despite shock win
Player ratings from Tunisia 1-0 France at the World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0