Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
Insight Into Why Brandi Rhodes Hasn't Returned To Pro Wrestling
It's been nearly a year since Brandi Rhodes last competed in the ring, and for good reason. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer left the company alongside husband Cody Rhodes in February before Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Brandi has not appeared for any promotion since then, but she has started up her own podcast focused on parenting. During a recent episode of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," Rhodes interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans about their experiences as mothers in the pro wrestling industry.
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
Dax Harwood Confirms When FTR's AEW Contracts Are Up
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are in the midst of a monumental run as tag team champions for Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, all while being under contract to All Elite Wrestling. The duo made their AEW debuts in May 2020 and signed full-time deals two months later in July, and as the three-year mark is approaching, so too, it appears, are their contracts.
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
Former WWE Referee Recalls Shawn Michaels Refusing To Drop IC Title
The role of a referee is often overlooked by many wrestling fans, but it is crucial, as they are the all-important link between backstage personnel and the talent in the ring. Despite that, on his latest "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda," the former WWE official admitted that sometimes when he was told to tell talent messages he would, "mimic something" rather than just telling them.
The Miz Was Nearly In WWE Feud With Fellow Reality Star
A feud between The Miz and another network competition show star almost became a "reality" back in the late 2010s, a former member of the "Big Brother" cast recently revealed. In a new interview with PWMania.com, former reality show star and current OVW wrestler Jessie Godderz shared a story about how WWE once tried to get ahold of him for months to set up a feud with Miz, a.k.a. Mike Mizanin.
Dexter Lumis' WWE Fate Decided On Raw
Last night on "WWE Raw" in Norfolk, Virginia, Dexter Lumis battled The Miz in a high-stakes "Anything Goes" match. The no rules bout, which at one point saw Miz attempt to squash the head of Lumis with a vise, ended with Lumis emerging triumphant; Lumis forced Miz to submit after applying a vise grip submission in the center of the ring, earning himself an official WWE contract and presumably ending the Miz/Lumis feud.
Former WWE Official Wasn't A Fan Of Recent Ronda Rousey Title Defense
Ronda Rousey's successful WWE SmackDown Women's Championship defense at Survivor Series: WarGames this past weekend kind of got overshadowed, both by other matches on the show and by the former wrestler WWE brought in to produce said match. Some did take notice of the match, and in regards to former WWE official Jimmy Korderas, not in a good way.
WWE Star Believes They May Dethrone Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been a seemingly unbeatable force in WWE over the past couple of years, and while a Money in the Bank briefcase seemed like the perfect opportunity to put an end to his championship reign, for Austin Theory it wasn't meant to be. No longer guaranteed a title shot with his status as "Mr. Money in the Bank" gone, Theory told CityNews Ottawa that whoever ends up defeating Reigns has to be someone that will truly beat him and "not just by some luck." "I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns," he said.
Chris Jericho's Son Gives Big Update On Pro Wrestling Ambitions
Charlotte Flair, El Hijo del Santo, Randy Orton, Juventud Guerrera, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio; all are examples of professional wrestlers who followed their famous fathers into the wrestling business. And that's just a few examples, as wrestling is littered with second and third generation wrestlers, all trying to live up to their famous family members.
Stu Hart's Sale Of Stampede Wrestling Led To Bret Hart's First Stint In WWE
Stu Hart was tired. His promotion, Stampede Wrestling, was in financial distress. His son, Bruce Hart, constantly defied orders and was resented by the locker room for his politicking. Ed Whalen, the voice of Stampede, quit on air on the night Bad News Allen delivered a piledriver to The Stomper's son on the Victoria Pavilion floor.
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
WWE's Dominik Mysterio Draws The Line On Christmas Decorations
Dominik Mysterio made waves when he and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley crashed the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner and attacked his father, Rey, this past Thursday. Many questions have arisen as to why the pair did what they did. Now, Dominik has seemingly provided an answer. "Because he had...
Dakota Kai Accepts New WWE Moniker
Dakota Kai teamed with Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Mia Yim at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26. Although she came out on the losing end, Kai delivered a standout performance and said recently that she'd be happy to be known as Ms. WarGames.
Top AEW Star Admits He's A 'Big Fan' Of Solo Sikoa
AEW star Ricky Starks is apparently just like the scores of wrestling fans deeply invested in WWE's The Bloodline storyline. Starks proved as much during the 11/28 "WWE Raw," live-tweeting his appreciation of Solo Sikoa – the enforcer of WWE's top stable – while reacting to a photo of Sikoa's entrance pose at Survivor Series that has drawn comparisons to his own.
Backstage AEW Update On Ruby Soho
Ruby Soho has been one of the most popular talents in AEW since joining the company during last year's All Out as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. However, she hasn't been seen on AEW programming since suffering a broken nose in the All Out Zero Hour pre-show during a match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. She has since successfully undergone surgery to correct the injury as fans have been clamoring to see her back in the squared circle, and it might be closer than they think.
Lacey Evans On Why WWE Return Is Different After Having Second Child
Lacey Evans is opening up about the challenge of returning to pro wrestling following the birth of her second child, saying it was an emotional challenge to get back in the ring. On the latest episode of Brandi Rhodes' "2 Lies and 1 Truth" parenting podcast, the WWE star discussed...
WWE Teases NXT Debut Of Aoife Valkyrie Under New Name
On October 13, WWE filed a trademark for the name "Lyra Valkyria," which fueled speculation of which superstar would assume the name. Though former "NXT" talent Taya Valkyrie, formerly Franky Monet, and recently returned "SmackDown" star Sarah Logan emerged as potential frontrunners for the namesake, the true identity of the trademarked name has now been unveiled.
