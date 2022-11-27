ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

Digital Brief: Nov. 27, 2022 (AM) 02:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021 , around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.

Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.

While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt."

The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.

