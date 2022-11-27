Jets Inactives vs. Bears Features a Surprising Healthy Scratch

Zach Wilson isn't the only starter that's sitting out on Sunday against Chicago

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn't the only starter that's inactive against the Bears on Sunday.

New York's running back James Robinson is also out this week, a healthy scratch.

Defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, safety Tony Adams, wideout Jeff Smith, tight end Kenny Yeboah and cornerback Bryce Hall round out the rest of the Jets' inactive players against the Bears. Wide receiver Corey Davis is officially back in the lineup after missing a month with a knee injury.

Robinson was acquired by the Jets in a deal with the Jaguars ahead of this season's trade deadline. With rookie Breece Hall out for the rest of the season after a crushing ACL injury, New York acted swiftly to replace him with another young playmaker.

Since then, however, Robinson's impact has been minimal. He had 17 yards in his Jets debut against the Patriots (just a few days after the trade) in Week 8. The running back had a better game the following week in New York's win over the Bills, hauling in his first touchdown in green and white on a short pass. He was held to 10 yards on seven carries in a rematch with the Patriots last Sunday coming out of the bye week.

All told, Robinson has 75 rushing yards on 25 carries in three games with New York. He'll watch on the sidelines while Michael Carter, Ty Johnson and rookie Zonovan Knight look to revitalize the Jets' running game with backup Mike White under center.

Here are the Bears' inactives, a list that includes starting quarterback Justin Fields. Trevor Siemian will start in his place.

