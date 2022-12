A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.

