KOKI FOX 23
World Cup scores, updates: Australia stuns Denmark, advances to Round of 16 as France tops Group C
Australia stunned the soccer world Wednesday with a deserved 1-0 win over Denmark that'll move it on to the Round of 16 in the World Cup. Mathew Leckie slotted a shot into the bottom right corner of the net in the 60th minute and the Socceroos will advance to face the winner of Group D.
Brazil vs Cameroon prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Cameroon look to pull off another monumental upset at the World Cup when they play the favourites Brazil.Looking to escape Group G after their dramatic comeback against Serbia to secure a draw, the Indomitable Lions must win here, while the Selecao will want another win to retain top spot, as Serbia and Switzerland play in the other game.“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.“I try to give them the best conditions to...
Christian Pulisic reveals extent of pelvic injury, says he 'didn't get hit in the balls'
DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic said Thursday that he is “feeling better” after suffering a “pelvic contusion” in the the U.S. men’s national team’s Tuesday win over Iran, but did not commit to playing in Saturday’s knockout-round game against the Netherlands. He...
Is Brazil vs Cameroon on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online
Brazil face Cameroon looking to continue their impressive start to the World Cup in Qatar and secure a third win from as many games.Tite may well rotate his squad but momentum is key for the knock-out stage of the tournament, as France may well discover after suffering defeat to Tunisa despite remaining group winners.“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.“I try to give them the best conditions to compete at the highest...
Serbia vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Serbia and Switzerland will battle it out for a spot in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, while possibly hoping for a little help from elsewhere in Group G.Serbia come into the game with a point to their name, having fallen to Brazil before drawing with Ghana in a thriller.Meanwhile, Switzerland are better positioned to join Brazil in the knockout rounds, having beaten Cameroon before coming up short against the Selecao.Switzerland would advance with a win here, while a Serbia victory by a three-goal margin would send them through if Brazil simultaneously defeat Cameroon. If Cameroon upset...
World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic scores winning goal vs. Iran, subbed off at half after nasty post-goal collision
Christian Pulisic was subbed off at halftime after scoring the United States’ winning goal of the game against Iran seconds before he collided with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. The 38th-minute goal eventually gave the U.S. a 1-0 win in a game it needed to win to advance to the Round...
