ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Marcus Mumford Teases Mumford & Sons Reunion—”The Band Isn’t Broken Up”

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQKal_0jP6ShjT00

Singer-songwriter Marcus Mumford has been riding high since the release of his self-titled debut solo album, but the Mumford & Sons frontman recently teased more to come from the beloved indie-folk band.

Appearing on a Nov. 27 episode of NBC’s Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the artist talked about the success of his solo project and the fate of his band.

“The band isn’t broken up,” Mumford stated during the interview, setting the record straight. He continued to hint at new music from the group. “The next thing really is to get in the room with the boys in the band and start playing each other the songs we’ve written.

“I’ve got a bunch that are kind of ready to go,” he added. “And then we’ll make a record, and tour it, and get to do what we love. It’s pretty cool.”

See a clip from the interview, below.

A new Mumford & Sons album would mean the band’s fifth, their first release since the 2018 LP, Delta. When they reconvene for music making, the band will rejoin as a trio following the departure of longtime guitarist and banjo player Winston Marshall.

“On Delta, the boys are pondering ageless mysteries but ultimately realize that the search is what counts,” reads American Songwriter’s review of the band’s last release. “People will relate to the universal doubts and fears that are often stirringly evoked by the music and lyrics on Delta. Mumford & Sons know their strengths and they play to them well here, proving that too much catharsis is better than not enough.”

A similar catharsis is sought in the frontman’s solo album, which dropped this past September. An album that deals with the sexual abuse he suffered as a child, Marcus Mumford has provided an outlet to process and heal. “Some of the areas in which I was trying to make that shame go away just led to more shame for me,” Mumford shared in a past interview. “And now being able to pick those apart a little bit and, like, chip away at the layers of it is why I feel kind of free, more free than I have in a long time.”

Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

5 Bewitching Live Performances in Honor of Christine McVie

Christine McVie was a show-stopping artist, armed with a voice full of complexities—rich with velvety blues, peppered with breathy delicacies, and tinged with an unwavering grit. With piano chops to match, she had the ability to bewitch audiences and leave them completely spellbound for a song. The rooting force...
American Songwriter

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Details Next Album

Swedish rockers Ghost, winners of Favorite Rock Album at this year’s American Music Awards ceremony, recently dropped details of their follow-up to their fifth album, 2022’s Impera. In conversation with Rolling Stone, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge talked about everything from the band’s current album and songwriting to their...
American Songwriter

Rapper Iggy Azalea Sells Catalog for Millions: “I Don’t Have to Work Another Day”

Rapper Iggy Azalea says she’s sold a portion of her music catalog for “eight figures,” adding, “I don’t have to work another day in my life.”. According to Billboard, a “source close to the deal” said that the artist sold her master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capitol Group and it included all of Azalea’s shares in her current catalog. In addition, a “trigger” for future money on masters was also part of the deal. The Billboard piece said it was for “eight-figure[s].” But the exact total has not yet been reported.
American Songwriter

Jake Owen Gives Health Update After Unexpected Hospital Visit, Talks Aging in the Music Industry

Country singer Jake Owen has broken his silence since a weekend of shows in October ended with an unexpected trip to the hospital. The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” performer gave a health update on a recent episode of Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, opening up about aging in the music industry and the devoted fan base that keeps him going.
UTAH STATE
American Songwriter

Top 10 Jackson 5 Songs: The Motown Years (1969-1975)

In a span of six years from 1969 through 1975, the Jackson 5 released 10 albums with Motown Records before switching their name to the more mature The Jacksons, and changing labels, by the mid-’70s. Formed in Gary Indiana in 1964, and originally comprised of brothers Marlon, Jackie, Tito,...
American Songwriter

Rita Ora Confirms She is Not the “Becky With the Good Hair” Beyoncé is Referring to

After six years of speculation, Rita Ora has responded to the rumors that she is “Becky with the good hair” from Beyoncé’s “Sorry.”. The song in question is featured on Beyoncé’s lauded Lemonade album. Like many of the tracks on the record, “Sorry” alludes to Jay-Z’s affair. The singer refers to the mystery woman as “Becky with the good hair.” Of course, many members of the Beyhive were hard-pressed to figure out who the woman behind the lyrics was, leading to a number of theories floating around online.
American Songwriter

Bret Michaels Plots 2023 Parti-Gras Tour with Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship

Bret Michaels is planning a “Parti-Gras” North American tour with Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship in 2023. “If you poured it into a bowl, it’s the spectacular show of Kiss, the fun party of Jimmy Buffett and some Pitbull high energy, just good party party rave,” said Michaels of the upcoming tour. “It’s unique, never quite been done before. I said I want to throw that party starting in the parking lot, into the building. Let fans have a chance to be on the side of the stage. They’re doing the ‘Dress Like Bret’ karaoke contest. It’s like a carnival of fun and awesomeness.”
American Songwriter

Review: The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson Goes ‘Low Key’ on His Totally Solo Pandemic Album

Those who only know singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brendan Benson from playing shotgun to Jack White in the guitar-heavy Raconteurs have been exposed to just one aspect of the talented artist. The Detroit-bred Benson has been releasing solid, imaginative, power-pop albums intermittently since 1996. While they have been well received critically, nothing clicked...
American Songwriter

Blake Shelton Calls Bodie’s Jvke Cover Possibly “The Greatest Performance” He’s Ever Seen on ‘The Voice’

Southern California contestant Bodie previously reimagined the Proclaimers‘ 1988 hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) into an alt ballad on The Voice. As the Top 10 competed for their spot in the finale on Nov. 28, taking on fan-picked songs, Bodie pushed the limits of Jvke’s hip hop and R&B ballad “Golden Hour,” effortlessly shifting from rapping and slowly building and expanding his vocals around the chorus Shine / It’s your golden hour / You slow down time / In your golden hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

John Legend Releases Piano Versions of ‘Legend’ Tracks: “The Songs Are About Love”

John Legend is sending “love” this holiday season with a special project. The singer has released an EP titled Legend (Solo Sessions) featuring piano-led versions of five songs from his 2022 album, Legend, with original tracks “Honey,” “Nervous,” “Wonder Woman and “One Last Dance,” along with a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s famous “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The new renditions find Legend’s falsetto voice singing alongside beautiful piano melodies, a stark contrast to the pop and R&B-leaning originals. The songs on Solo Sessions also feature spatial audio.
American Songwriter

Drivin N Cryin’s Kevn Kinney to Release Introspective Solo Album, ‘Think About It’

Drivin N Cryin frontman Kevn Kinney is releasing his first solo album in a decade – and he called on a group of famous friends to help. On Think About It, Kinney collaborates with R.E.M. co-founders, guitarist Peter Buck and drummer Bill Berry, the Drive-By Truckers drummer Brad Morgan, David Barbe, formerly the bassist for Sugar, and Drivin N Cryin bandmate Laur Joamets. The new project was inspired by what Kinney learned in solitude during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the passing of his friend Col. Bruce Hampton, a fixture in the Atlanta music scene where Drivin N Cryin was founded.
GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy