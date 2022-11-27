Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night.

According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street.

They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant house and called for a second alarm. Additional crews responded and the flames were brought under control quickly.

Melton said the fire appeared to have started inside the house or on the porch. He said the utilities were off, and suspects someone was there when the fire started.

A witness said he lives nearby and has seen vagrants around the abandoned home. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

In April 2017, one person was injured in a fire at the same address. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

