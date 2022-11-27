ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze

By Christopher Walker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6eOy_0jP6STKB00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night.

According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street.

They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant house and called for a second alarm. Additional crews responded and the flames were brought under control quickly.

Melton said the fire appeared to have started inside the house or on the porch. He said the utilities were off, and suspects someone was there when the fire started.

Crime News: Argument about drugs leads to assault, arrest

A witness said he lives nearby and has seen vagrants around the abandoned home. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

In April 2017, one person was injured in a fire at the same address. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
newschannel6now.com

WFFD extinguishes house fire on 10th Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investigation is underway after a vacant home in Wichita Falls caught fire Monday morning, causing damage throughout the house. WFFD officials said the call came in just past 7 a.m. for a house fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. The first firefighters to arrive reportedly found flames coming from the back of the two-story home.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

One taken to hospital after Jefferson Co. wreck

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers closed a portion of Highway 70 near Waurika on Thursday after a crash. The wreck happened about six miles east of Waurika on Highway 70 after a large truck veered off the roadway, crashed through approximately 100 feet of guardrail, hit the concrete bridge and toppled over the side onto its roof.
WAURIKA, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released more details in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash which happened on Wednesday afternoon. According to PIO Christopher Blessing, the victim, now identified as Lillian Tolson, was crossing Highway 7 headed north from the Pizza Hut parking lot when a Hummer traveling eastbound struck her.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Duncan Police Department sharpening their driving pursuit skills

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 405 people died in 2020 due to a police chase they were not involved in. That’s according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report. This is why officers at the Duncan Police Department are working on sharpening their driving skills through pursuit training. “We make sure...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Missing man found safe

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was reported missing from a rehab center after he walked away has been found. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook Page, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike has been found and is safe. On Thursday, WFPD posted that Howard walked away from Advanced Rehab on Kemp Blvd.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Car crashes into RE/MAX: Real Estate building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A section of Taft Blvd was blocked off Monday night, just after 8 p.m., after a car slammed into the RE/MAX: Real Estate building. The Wichita Falls Police Department said when the driver was cut off and clipped by another vehicle, she swerved into the parking lot to avoid a wreck.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The eastbound lanes of HWY-7 are currently closed at SE 45th St. after an SUV hit a passing pedestrian. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, around 1 p.m. an SUV struck a pedestrian while they were crossing the street near Pizza Hut on SE 45th. The pedestrian was then flown to OU Health Center for treatment.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Kiowa Casino to host Cash for Toys Drive

Devol, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino will host its annual Cash for Toys Drive beginning Monday, Dec. 05 through Friday, Dec 09. According to the release, participants are asked to give $10 or more cash for Freeplay rewards. All proceeds will go to child advocacy groups. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., during the promotion, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Police seek help finding missing man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is asking for your help locating a man that walked away from Advanced Rehab Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.According to a Facebook post from the police department, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike, walked away from 4810 Kemp earlier today. He is described as 5’09” and weighing 208 lbs. He suffers from […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
houston-today.com

Feline fine after fur-raising ride on Vernon fire truck

A little stowaway gave firefighters a suprise back at the hall over the weekend. Vernon Fire Rescue Services had a busy weekend, with one call in particular resulting in a fur-raising ride for a little feline. Firefighters responded to a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Birnie Road Sunday...
kswo.com

Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man died in a crash which took place Wednesday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before one on Elliott or US 69A, about a mile south of Pryor. OHP officials said 34-year-old Christopher Simmons and his...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) -Authorities said 69-year-old Grady “Bruce” Benson was last seen November 9, but the details of that sighting have become unclear. “When I came in, everything was in its place, the door was locked, and garage doors were down. He wasn’t here, he didn’t look like he had been here at all,” Grady Benson said.
RANDLETT, OK
bowienewsonline.com

Heat lamp believed to be the cause of dog house/shop fire

Bowie firefighters went to this shop fire at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, where they found a dog house inside it on fire. Water can be seen coming from inside the shop. Fire Chief Doug Page said it appears to have started through a heat lamp in the dog house. Page said heat lamps and animals don’t go together as a method of warmth, but if they are used make sure the lamp bulb is encased in case the bulb shatters or is knocked down. (News photo by Barbara Green)
BOWIE, TX
kswo.com

OSBI calls Cotton County Silver Alert suspicious

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) -Authorities said 69-year-old Grady “Bruce” Benson was last seen November 9th, but the details of that sighting have become unclear. “When I came in, everything was in its place, the door was locked, and garage doors were down. He wasn’t here, he didn’t look like he had been here at all.”
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy