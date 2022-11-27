ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Two more people arrested after South Carolina mother, baby found dead in home

By Elise Devlin, Kelci O&#039;Donnell
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child.

Michael Thomas Burnett and Melissa Michelle Burnett are charged with misprision of a felony, meaning they failed to report a crime. They both appeared for a bond hearing on Saturday night.

Winchester, who was pregnant, was found dead earlier this month in a home on Saw Mill Road.

Tyler Wilkins, her estranged boyfriend, was charged with kidnapping, murder and unlawful neglect of a child.

Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home

Arrest warrants revealed Wilkins beat Winchester to death and then failed to seek medical attention for the infant who was later identified as his child.

Winchester’s family was in court on Saturday when the Burnetts’ went before a judge.

“Our whole family has been devastated by this,” said Michael Winchester, Clarissa’s father. “Our daughter was huge-hearted and kind to anybody.”

A judge set bond for both suspects at $20,000 each.

Both Michael and Melissa Burnett remained behind bars Saturday night at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Teresa Eldred
4d ago

It is mind blowing how stealing something is a higher bond and more prison time, than plotting, planning or knowing about a Murder. Make it make sense!!!!

kaosum
4d ago

Why would any judge issue a bond for individuals accused of killing a pregnant woman and a child?

Guest
4d ago

Matthew 4:17 From that time Jesus began to preach,and to say,Repent:for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.

