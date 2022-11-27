ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Finnish PM warns Russian win would empower aggressors

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned an Australian audience Friday that a Russian victory over Ukraine would empower other aggressors and urged democracies against forming “critical dependencies” on authoritarian states such as China. Marin was speaking in Sydney at the end of...
AFP

Concern rises as new Turkish media law squeezes dissent

A new law gives Turkey fresh ammunition to censor the media and silence dissent ahead of elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to prolong his two decades in office, journalists and activists say. Bicici says the government already had enough ammunition -- from anti-terror to defamation laws -- to silence the free media.

