ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks vs. Grizzlies: How & Who To Watch in Opening Night Rematch

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmZRR_0jP6S90800

The New York Knicks wrap up the holiday weekend with a vengeance seeking mission against the Memphis Grizzlies.

What's a holiday weekend for if not for revenge against your brothers?

O.K., sure it means much more than that, but the New York Knicks have a major opportunity for revenge against an NBA sibling on Sunday evening when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies to wrap up Thanksgiving weekend. New York and Memphis previously opened their respective seasons with a showdown on Oct. 19, a 115-112 Grizzlies victory in overtime.

Nothing perhaps defines the Knicks' season to date better than the fact that they were able to take three of five games during a recent trip out west but enter relatively reeling as losers of three of their last four. The most recent defeat was another overtime heartbreaker, falling 132-129 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Despite numerous injuries (including one to Ja Morant, who did not appear on Sunday's report), the Grizzlies have kept pace with the Western Conference's elite. They ended a two-game losing streak on Friday night with a 132-111 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans, one that saw Dillon Brooks lead the way with 25 points.

What: New York Knicks (9-10) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (11-8)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When/Watch: Sunday, 6 p.m. ET, MSG/MSG Go

Keep An Eye On: Miles McBride

Some of the more positive early development of this Knicks season has been younger players fighting tooth-and-nail to carve a role for themselves in Tom Thibodeau's notoriously stubborn lineups. Alas, such developments have come at medical costs, but the Knicks' young depth is going what it can to soothe the respective blows.

When Mitchell Robinson went down, Jericho Sims filled in flawlessly, to the point of convincing Thibodeau to play three centers on Friday. It's now Miles McBride's turn to embrace an opportunity, as he's set to play a big role on Sunday with Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose still ailing, not to mention the uncertainty surrounding franchise headliner Jalen Brunson. McBride has seen a boost in minutes with Reddish and Rose sidelined, averaging 13 in his past three games after playing only 11 total in the first 16.

"He’s worked really hard, he practices great all the time," Thibodeau said of McBride. "It gives us confidence that he’ll play well when he’s given the opportunity."

Grizzly to Watch: John Konchar

Speaking of those stepping up in the face of injury, we'd be remiss not to mention the performance of Konchar, who has made up for the medically-induced loss of Desmond Bane's outside antics.

Having taken over Bane's shooting guard role (similar to the way Quentin Grimes has stepped in for Reddish), Konchar ranks second on the team behind him for three-point success rate (42 percent), which has allowed him to embark upon personal-best endeavors of his own. Konchar is averaging nearly double his career-best in scoring (8.4 over last year's 4.8) and has made 10 starts in Bane's place after appearing in only seven starting fives over his first three seasons.

These efforts and more are showing why Konchar, an undrafted free agent out of IPFW, earned a three-year extension from Memphis over the offseason. The Knicks have cracked down on outside shooting efforts, but they can't let up, even with Memphis' top sharp-shooter sidelined.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Black Enterprise

Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka

The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
527
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy