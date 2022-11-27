Read full article on original website
Jeremy Allen White Gaining 40 Pounds of Muscle for New Film: ‘The Bear’ Led to ‘Four A24 Scripts’ Landing on ‘My Desk’
Jeremy Allen White is already the internet’s boyfriend thanks to his beloved turn on FX’s “The Bear,” but that title should only intensify when White packs on pounds of muscle for A24’s “The Iron Claw.” White is starring as the wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the Sean Durkin-directed drama, which co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The actor told GQ magazine that he’s gaining 40 pounds of muscle for the role.
YouTube Releases 2022 Trending U.S. Videos, Creators: Technoblade, MrBeast Top Lists
The top-trending U.S. video on YouTube this year was late gaming creator Technoblade’s posthumous message to fans, while MrBeast scored as the YouTuber with the biggest subscriber gains in 2022. YouTube on Thursday announced its year-end top 10 trending videos, creators and songs in the U.S., as well as...
What's The Absolute Worst TV Show You Watched This Year?
Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Love Is Blind.
Ariana Godoy’s Hit Webnovel ‘Sigue Mi Voz’ Gets Movie Adaptation from Wattpad Webtoon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Following the worldwide success of Netflix’s Spanish-language YA romance “A través de mi ventana,” Wattpad Webtoon Studios has announced the film adaptation of “Sigue mi voz,” author and influencer Adriana Godoy’s more recent Wattpad webnovel hit. Directed and written by Inés Pintor and...
‘Slow Horses’ Season 2: Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden Discuss Upcoming Season Ahead of December Premiere (TV News Roundup)
The second season of Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” is premiering Dec. 2, and the streamer has shared a featurette that includes a conversation between series stars Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden. The two discuss the arcs of their respective characters, Jackson Lamb and River Cartwright, and how they’ve approached their roles and interactions with one another throughout the show, while previewing the upcoming season.
Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Club’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season
The cancellation comes on the heels of executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy exiting their overall deal at Netflix for a new pact with Amazon Studios. Ben Affleck Says Netflix Output Is Like an 'Assembly Line': How Do 'You Make 50 Great Movies? How Is That Possible?'. “The Haunting...
YouTube Reveals Top 10 U.S. Songs Streamed in 2022
Disney’s “Encanto” has conjured more musical magic — notching two spots on YouTube’s Top 10 Songs list in the U.S. for 2022. Breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” performed by the “Encanto” cast, took the No. 1 spot overall on the YouTube year-end ranking. The animated movie’s “Surface Pressure,” performed by Jessica Darrow, landed at No. 3.
Netflix’s ‘Manifest’ bests streamed television ratings
“Manifest” was the most-watched streamed television program while three other programs were also in the latest top 10 that were not in the previous week’s, according to figures released Thursday by Nielsen. Viewers spent 1.371 billion minutes watching the supernatural drama’s 52 episodes, including the first 10 episodes...
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Welcome To Chippendales" Before
There are some familiar faces in this thrilling true crime miniseries.
