Lakers News: Surprising Reveal From Anthony Davis

By Chloe Clark
 4 days ago

The Lakers forward alludes to Lonnie Walker’s tribute video.

After the Lakers' Friday night game against the San Antonio Spurs in AT & T Center, Anthony Davis was asked about teammate Lonnie Walker IV’s homecoming and overall impact to the team thus far.

“He’s been unbelievable for us on both ends of the floor... came out hot,” Davis said.

On Friday, Lonnie Walker IV notched 18 points and 3 steals, to contribute to the Lakers' 105-94 victory over the fifth-year guard’s former team.

For his first time back at AT & T Center, the Spurs recognized Lonnie Walker IV through a tribute video to highlight the four seasons he played with the franchise.

In 2018, the Spurs selected him no. 18 overall in the NBA Draft. During his time playing in San Antonio, the 23-year-old averaged 9.4 points on 41.4 percent shooting. This year for L.A., Walker is averaging 17 points on .468/.358/.837 shooting splits, 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals.

“Obviously first time back home, it was probably a little emotional for him," Davis said. "Gave him a tribute... wish I had one of those... It’s good that they gave him a tribute and celebrated him tonight. It's good to always play back in your old team's city, and play well, and get a win.”

Davis' reveal in wanting a tribute video raises a question as to whether or not the New Orleans Pelicans should have given the the 2012 No. 1 overall pick a tribute video.

During his seven seasons as a Pelican, the power forward averaged 23.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 2.4 BPG. The eight-time NBA All-Star made six of those All-Star teams with New Orleans. He also led the Pelicans team to two playoff appearances.

Despite his many accomplishments, some fans believe AD to be undeserving of a tribute video. Many claim he disrespected the franchise by forcing his way out of town. Wearing a "That's all folks" shirt to his final game as a Pelican only made it worse.

Upon his return, Davis was booed throughout Smoothie King Center. Not quite the welcome back he was hoping for.

