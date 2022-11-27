Five Mid-Penn Conference teams still alive in PIAA football tournament; semifinal matchups, venues, dates and times set

Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State could be perfect fit for transfer portal target; Lions move up to No. 8 in CFP rankings, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an intriguing name to watch in the NCAA transfer portal and the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State has a connection and could be a factor with Dont’e Thornton, a sophomore wide receiver from Oregon who announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thornton was a topic of conversation for Ryan Snyder and Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated as a one-time Penn State commit at a position of need for the Lions with Mitchell Tinsley moving on and Parker Washington potentially considering the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mid-Penn Capital Division 2022-’23 wrestling preview, preseason predictions and wrestler of the year
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference wrestling previews kick off with the Capital Division and a Bishop McDevitt team with aspirations to win a state team title. Coaches completed surveys for this exercise and also gave their picks for preseason wrestler of the year and their predicted order of finish, which is how the teams are listed below.
Steel-High (11-1) vs. Canton (12-1): Players to know and keys to victory in Class A football semifinals
Steel-High defeats Northern Lehigh in PIAA 1A quarterfinal playoff game Steel-High (11-1) vs. Canton (12-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PIAA high school football semifinal picks and predictions for Dec. 2-3
From opening week to the PIAA Championships in December, PennLive sports reporters will make their picks and predictions, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA, regarding Mid-Penn Conference football teams. We’re now selecting all PIAA semifinal games this weekend. Our panel includes four members, with Dan Sostek, Brian Linder,...
Get hype with these Mid Penn boys and girls basketball teams - video
The 2022-2023 high school basketball season is just around the corner and these Mid Penn Boys and Girls basketball teams are ready to hit the hardwood. Check out the hype videos from each conference below and stay tuned to PennLive all season for exclusive highlights.
District 3’s top 10 bets to win a state wrestling title
Last season, seven District 3 wrestlers advanced to the PIAA championship finals and two of them won state titles in Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel and Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell. Headlined by those two wrestlers, we took a look at 10 of the district’s top contenders to reach the state finals and perhaps win it all in 2022-’23.
Video: Milton Hershey wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Milton Hershey was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Here are four local high school bowlers to keep an eye on this year
The Mid-Penn Conference doesn’t offer bowling as a varsity sport, but there is plenty of local prowess on area lanes. Bowling is a club sport locally, but boys and girls teams from 10 Mid-Penn Conference schools comprise the Harrisburg Area Interscholastic Bowling League. The teams compete in a 16-week season from October to March.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0