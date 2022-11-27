ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Why does the Phoenix Metro area have some of the worst air quality year-round?

PHOENIX - While the Maricopa County Air Quality Department recently launched their winter campaign to keep the Valley's air clean, air quality issues are a year-long battle. People in Phoenix are familiar with the hazy bubble that tends to hang over the Valley, and each summer, Valley residents frequently see high ozone alert days. During the winter, Valley residents would see no-burn days.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Former Phoenix news anchor named in U.S. report on Paycheck Protection Program fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) - Financial technology firms abdicated their responsibility to screen out fraud in applications for a federal program designed to help small businesses stay open and keep workers employed during the pandemic, a report by a House investigations panel said Thursday. The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Hearing held over lawsuit filed by GOP gubernatorial candidate

Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial election by some 17,000 votes, has refused to concede the race due to certain voting problems in Maricopa County. She filed the lawsuit to seek the identity of voters who had trouble casting a ballot, as well as seeking information on uncounted ballots that were accidentally mixed.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Reward increased in teen's hit-and-run death in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police are offering a reward after a teenage girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. Anaiah Walker, 16, was found dead on the I-10 median west of Watson Road on May 22, 2020. Investigators say Walker died after being hit by a car.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29. The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 displaced after fire burns Phoenix apartment

Three people were displaced after a fire broke out an an apartment complex in Phoenix near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road on Dec. 1. Firefighters responded to the scene and found smoke coming from one of the apartments. Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Hazmat situation investigated near Glendale airport

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters were investigating a hazmat situation in Glendale that sent a large plume of smoke into the air. Officials say the incident happened on Nov. 29 near the airport at a water reclamation facility near Glenn Harbor Boulevard. Glendale Fire says no injuries have been reported after...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into Phoenix fast-food restaurant; 2 people hospitalized

PHOENIX - Two people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Phoenix fast-food restaurant on Nov. 29. The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, with one car that had crashed into the building.
PHOENIX, AZ

