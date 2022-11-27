Read full article on original website
Why does the Phoenix Metro area have some of the worst air quality year-round?
PHOENIX - While the Maricopa County Air Quality Department recently launched their winter campaign to keep the Valley's air clean, air quality issues are a year-long battle. People in Phoenix are familiar with the hazy bubble that tends to hang over the Valley, and each summer, Valley residents frequently see high ozone alert days. During the winter, Valley residents would see no-burn days.
Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons to perform at Super Bowl Music Fest in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Several big names in the music industry will be performing next year at the Footprint Center as the Valley prepares to host Super Bowl LVII. The three-night Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will be held at the home of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury from Thursday, Feb, 9 to Saturday, Feb. 11.
ACLU sues City of Phoenix over homeless camp sweeps
ACLU Arizona officials say they will sue the City of Phoenix in order to block sweeps of a big homeless encampment near the city's downtown area. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
Months-long search for Phoenix woman Roberta Louise Braden ends with her body being recovered
After a months-long search for Phoenix woman Roberta Louise Braden, the effort has ended with her body being recovered. Law enforcement and volunteers worked tirelessly in hopes to bring the missing 80-year-old home after she went missing on May 2.
Former Phoenix news anchor named in U.S. report on Paycheck Protection Program fraud
WASHINGTON (AP) - Financial technology firms abdicated their responsibility to screen out fraud in applications for a federal program designed to help small businesses stay open and keep workers employed during the pandemic, a report by a House investigations panel said Thursday. The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis...
Overnight closures to begin on I-17 north of Phoenix, ADOT officials say
The closures, which will last for several months, is part of a project to widen the freeway in between Anthem and Black Canyon City, as well as the installation of a flex lane from Black Canyon City and Sunset Point. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
2022 Election: Hearing held over lawsuit filed by GOP gubernatorial candidate
Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial election by some 17,000 votes, has refused to concede the race due to certain voting problems in Maricopa County. She filed the lawsuit to seek the identity of voters who had trouble casting a ballot, as well as seeking information on uncounted ballots that were accidentally mixed.
More sculptures popping up near 'The Zone' homeless encampment
Weeks after we first reported on the sculptures, more sculptures have popped up, despite Phoenix city officials saying that the sculptures are not authorized. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Reward increased in teen's hit-and-run death in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police are offering a reward after a teenage girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. Anaiah Walker, 16, was found dead on the I-10 median west of Watson Road on May 22, 2020. Investigators say Walker died after being hit by a car.
Arizona police ambush: officer shot multiple times in South Phenix shares his story at blood drive
PHOENIX - It's been almost 10 months since a domestic violence situation in south Phoenix ended in an ambush attack that left nine police officers injured - and one of them is speaking out about the ordeal for the first time. On Feb. 11, five officers were shot and four...
Phoenix ambush: Police officer injured in shooting speaks out
Officer Austin Peru, along with several others, were injured during a police incident in February 2022 that included an ambush of officers. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Woman found dead in west Phoenix home, homicide investigation underway
PHOENIX - A woman's death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found at a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell with "signs of trauma." Phoenix firefighters had found her body on the evening of Nov. 30, and her name has not been released. Police say she...
Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29. The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found...
Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
3 displaced after fire burns Phoenix apartment
Three people were displaced after a fire broke out an an apartment complex in Phoenix near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road on Dec. 1. Firefighters responded to the scene and found smoke coming from one of the apartments. Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Hazmat situation investigated near Glendale airport
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters were investigating a hazmat situation in Glendale that sent a large plume of smoke into the air. Officials say the incident happened on Nov. 29 near the airport at a water reclamation facility near Glenn Harbor Boulevard. Glendale Fire says no injuries have been reported after...
Car crashes into Phoenix fast-food restaurant; 2 people hospitalized
PHOENIX - Two people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Phoenix fast-food restaurant on Nov. 29. The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, with one car that had crashed into the building.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Phoenix officers after pursuit ends in crash
PHOENIX - An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers after a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday night. Officers were on patrol near 3rd Street and Southern Avenue sometime before 10:50 p.m. when they tried to pull over a car that appeared to have been involved in an armed robbery earlier that day.
