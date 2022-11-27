ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Handgun found during recess at Lincoln Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Children of Lincoln Elementary School went outside for an enjoyable recess, but instead noticed a firearm on the playground. The weapon was loaded with birdshot upon the time of discovery. Students gave the weapon to a teacher who then gave it to the school Principal, Joeseph Siennicki.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Man arrested for Grand Junction stabbing on Nov. 20, 2022

On the afternoon of November 20, Grand Junction police responded to report of an assault at 2824 North Avenue. The reporter claimed to have seen a man bleeding from the neck while walking across North Avenue. Upon arriving to the scene, officers quickly discovered he had been stabbed, He was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Four seriously injured after Monday night crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving four cars and a forklift, according to the police. Police say that the accident was initially caused when two cars slid into a parking lot before they struck...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Parade of Lights in Downtown Grand Junction December 3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Get ready for a dazzling Saturday night in Grand Junction. 100 floats are set to illuminate Main Street at 5 p.m. for the 40th annual Parade of Lights. This years theme is ‘There’s no Place Like Home.’ Movie aficionados will recognize this as a quote from Dorothy in the famous 1939 film […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Multi-vehicle forklift accident leaves 4 injured

4 people were sent to the hospital last night after two vehicles slid off the road on Pitkin Avenue. At around 4 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around the intersection of S 13th Street and Pitkin Ave. Upon arriving at...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Staying quiet before the next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our recent winter storm that passed over the state last night and throughout most of the day continues to impact some areas in the high country and higher elevations as of 5 pm. These locations will start to have any remaining snowfall begin to taper off overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What Were 2,000 People Doing In Grand Junction Before Thanksgiving Dinner?

Before Thanksgiving dinner was served, more than 2,000 people in Grand Junction bundled up and ventured out into the early morning cold, but, why?. For many people, the Grand Junction Turkey Trot is an annual tradition on Thanksgiving morning sponsored by the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation. Men, women, boys, and girls come out and participate in a 5k run/walk event to raise money for the foundation. Some people run, some walk, and some make it a family affair and push a stroller.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, a suspect robbed Skillz, a skilled gaming business near 28 Road and I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction. Shortly afterwards, the Mesa County Sheriff Deputies had reports of a car driving recklessly on Highway 6 near Palisade.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Reduced Pet Adoption Fees In Grand Junction For A Limited Time

If you are pet shopping, you need to take a look at this week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction and learn about reduced adoption fees. One thing our featured pets this week have in common is that they are very young - and seem ready to start life with a human of their own. Maybe one of these adorable pets is a perfect fit for your home.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Athlete of the Week: Trevor Baskin

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Men’s Basketball Team has had a stellar start to its season, posting a 5-1 record early on. A big part of what makes the Maverick machine run has been their Redshirt Sophomore Power Forward Trevor Baskin. Baskin currently leads the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

