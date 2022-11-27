Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
Bicyclist sustains serious injuries in Colorado hit-and-run
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a hit and run took place on Wednesday night at about 7:10 PM involving a sedan and a bicyclist. After the collision, the sedan, described as 'light-colored', left the scene. The collision took place in the area of Highway 50 and Linden Avenue....
14 dogs rescued from camper fire in Mesa County
Deputies in Mesa County rescued 14 dogs from a burning camper on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office did not release any information on the dogs' owner.
Pomona Elementary Shelter in Place
A man taking a gun into businesses west of Pomona Elementary. triggered a lockdown until he was approached by police.
westernslopenow.com
Handgun found during recess at Lincoln Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Children of Lincoln Elementary School went outside for an enjoyable recess, but instead noticed a firearm on the playground. The weapon was loaded with birdshot upon the time of discovery. Students gave the weapon to a teacher who then gave it to the school Principal, Joeseph Siennicki.
westernslopenow.com
Man arrested for Grand Junction stabbing on Nov. 20, 2022
On the afternoon of November 20, Grand Junction police responded to report of an assault at 2824 North Avenue. The reporter claimed to have seen a man bleeding from the neck while walking across North Avenue. Upon arriving to the scene, officers quickly discovered he had been stabbed, He was...
The Least Expensive House On The Market in Grand Junction As Of December 2022
It's a new month and almost a new year. Are you looking for a home in Grand Junction, Colorado? If so, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction as of Thursday, December 1, 2022. There are plenty of posts featuring the most expensive and luxurious...
nbc11news.com
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving four cars and a forklift, according to the police. Police say that the accident was initially caused when two cars slid into a parking lot before they struck...
Parade of Lights in Downtown Grand Junction December 3
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Get ready for a dazzling Saturday night in Grand Junction. 100 floats are set to illuminate Main Street at 5 p.m. for the 40th annual Parade of Lights. This years theme is ‘There’s no Place Like Home.’ Movie aficionados will recognize this as a quote from Dorothy in the famous 1939 film […]
westernslopenow.com
Multi-vehicle forklift accident leaves 4 injured
4 people were sent to the hospital last night after two vehicles slid off the road on Pitkin Avenue. At around 4 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around the intersection of S 13th Street and Pitkin Ave. Upon arriving at...
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
nbc11news.com
Staying quiet before the next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our recent winter storm that passed over the state last night and throughout most of the day continues to impact some areas in the high country and higher elevations as of 5 pm. These locations will start to have any remaining snowfall begin to taper off overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow.
nbc11news.com
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
What Were 2,000 People Doing In Grand Junction Before Thanksgiving Dinner?
Before Thanksgiving dinner was served, more than 2,000 people in Grand Junction bundled up and ventured out into the early morning cold, but, why?. For many people, the Grand Junction Turkey Trot is an annual tradition on Thanksgiving morning sponsored by the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation. Men, women, boys, and girls come out and participate in a 5k run/walk event to raise money for the foundation. Some people run, some walk, and some make it a family affair and push a stroller.
KJCT8
Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, a suspect robbed Skillz, a skilled gaming business near 28 Road and I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction. Shortly afterwards, the Mesa County Sheriff Deputies had reports of a car driving recklessly on Highway 6 near Palisade.
Reduced Pet Adoption Fees In Grand Junction For A Limited Time
If you are pet shopping, you need to take a look at this week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction and learn about reduced adoption fees. One thing our featured pets this week have in common is that they are very young - and seem ready to start life with a human of their own. Maybe one of these adorable pets is a perfect fit for your home.
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
School District 51 Foundation Giving Away More Than 5,000 Chromebooks
School District 51 announced it will be giving away more than 5,000 used Chromebooks. Here's the schedule of when and where Mesa County residents can pick up two per person:
nbc11news.com
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
nbc11news.com
Athlete of the Week: Trevor Baskin
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Men’s Basketball Team has had a stellar start to its season, posting a 5-1 record early on. A big part of what makes the Maverick machine run has been their Redshirt Sophomore Power Forward Trevor Baskin. Baskin currently leads the...
