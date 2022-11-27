ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

New sculpture unveiled at COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove in Chillicothe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new sculpture was unveiled by Ohio leaders Wednesday at the COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove to honor those who lost their lives to the virus. "After the Storm," a mixed-media sculpture, is now a permanent fixture at the memorial grove in Great Seal State Park. It was created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyles and stands 15 feet tall and 12 feet wide.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Killers stopping in Columbus as part of worldwide tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Somebody Told Me” that a certain alt-rock band is stopping in Columbus next year as part of its tour. The Killers, most famous for their 2004 hit “Mr. Brightside," is performing at the Schottenstein Center on March 21. The Columbus stop is part...
COLUMBUS, OH
Police warn of burglars targeting Grove City neighborhood

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Grove City police are searching for the person or persons responsible for burglarizing several homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood over the Thanksgiving weekend. "The unique thing about these cases is people were home. Usually, our burglars are during the day when people are at...
GROVE CITY, OH
Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended

POWELL, Ohio — A surgeon in Powell known for her viral TikToks that show her procedures had her medical license suspended with three lawsuits filed against her. The State Medical Board suspended Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe's medical license on Nov. 18. The board found the surgeon did not provide written discharge instructions to one patient and found that another had to undergo further treatment at a hospital following a surgery.
POWELL, OH
Families reunite at Columbus airport ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Glenn Columbus International Airport wasn’t particular busy Wednesday with Thanksgiving travelers but those who were there were busy handing out hugs. “I'm picking up my daughter, she's 25 she's been living in Brooklyn,” said Joseph Wisne of Powell. His daughter Dee got a...
COLUMBUS, OH
