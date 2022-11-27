POWELL, Ohio — A surgeon in Powell known for her viral TikToks that show her procedures had her medical license suspended with three lawsuits filed against her. The State Medical Board suspended Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe's medical license on Nov. 18. The board found the surgeon did not provide written discharge instructions to one patient and found that another had to undergo further treatment at a hospital following a surgery.

