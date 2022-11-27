Read full article on original website
New sculpture unveiled at COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove in Chillicothe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new sculpture was unveiled by Ohio leaders Wednesday at the COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove to honor those who lost their lives to the virus. "After the Storm," a mixed-media sculpture, is now a permanent fixture at the memorial grove in Great Seal State Park. It was created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyles and stands 15 feet tall and 12 feet wide.
Police: Lancaster woman responsible for dozens of Instacart thefts in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department says a Lancaster woman is responsible for scamming as many as 100 people using the Instacart grocery app. The suspect is not being named because she has not officially been charged yet. Tammy Rodich of Canal Winchester says she was a faithful...
Central Ohio school districts provide update regarding bus driver shortages
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reynoldsburg City Schools, a district that has had to be on a remote learning rotation through the rest of the calendar year due to a bus driver shortage, is seeing some progress. The district says in the last month two drivers have been added on with...
Central Ohio health departments monitoring measles exposures as outbreak expands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health leaders across central Ohio are keeping a close watch on a measles outbreak that has spread beyond the Columbus area with cases now confirmed in Franklin and Ross counties. In Fairfield and Licking counties, there are no cases but the health departments are tracking multiple...
Police: 15-year-old among 2 hurt in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot in northeast Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Middlehurst Drive for a report of a person shot around 4:50 p.m. Police said officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg....
8 Columbus bars, businesses could lose liquor licenses because of violent incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It could be the last call for eight bars or businesses in Columbus. That’s because City Attorney Zach Klein is trying to pull the liquor license because of violent crimes, overdoses or liquor violations that have happened at the locations. The locations on the list...
The Killers stopping in Columbus as part of worldwide tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Somebody Told Me” that a certain alt-rock band is stopping in Columbus next year as part of its tour. The Killers, most famous for their 2004 hit “Mr. Brightside," is performing at the Schottenstein Center on March 21. The Columbus stop is part...
Thanksgiving baby: Columbus Zoo welcomes newest member of the Dexter cow herd
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Dexter cow herd has welcomed its newest member, a bull calf. Named after the potato, Russet joins the cows at Bob Evan's "My Barn" in the North American Region of the zoo. Russet's name commemorates his special birthday, Thanksgiving Day. A...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing west Columbus White Castle manager in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of killing a general manager at a west Columbus White Castle in 2020 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to murder and other crimes he committed before and after the shooting, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Reynolds was sentenced to 21 years...
Police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station in October. Tyyuan Sullivan, 19, was arrested in the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane, off of Chatterton Road, in east Columbus on Thursday. Sullivan was charged with...
Police: Man shot, 1-year-old girl injured during crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot and two other people, including a 1-year-old girl, were injured in a crash in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 700 block of East 2nd Avenue around 5:55 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Columbus Public Health reveals 3 locations people may have had measles exposure, urge unvaccinated to watch for symptoms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are three locations people in central Ohio may have had measles exposure in the last two weeks. Columbus Public Health detailed three public places where people may have been exposed, and they say the outbreak now spans across Franklin and Ross counties. "90% of unvaccinated...
Police warn of burglars targeting Grove City neighborhood
GROVE CITY, Ohio — Grove City police are searching for the person or persons responsible for burglarizing several homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood over the Thanksgiving weekend. "The unique thing about these cases is people were home. Usually, our burglars are during the day when people are at...
10TV
'He saved my life': Big Walnut student injured in parade accident looking for man who helped him
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many kids are counting down the days until Christmas, 11-year-old Kenny Zedekar is counting down the days until he can finally go home. "I'm really excited. I can't wait to go back to school and see everybody,” he said sitting in his hospital room.
Bond set at $500,000 for suspect in fatal northeast Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge set bond at $500,000 for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a gas station in northeast Columbus last month. Keimariyon Ross is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky at the Sheetz gas station located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue on Oct. 30.
Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended
POWELL, Ohio — A surgeon in Powell known for her viral TikToks that show her procedures had her medical license suspended with three lawsuits filed against her. The State Medical Board suspended Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe's medical license on Nov. 18. The board found the surgeon did not provide written discharge instructions to one patient and found that another had to undergo further treatment at a hospital following a surgery.
Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty on 8 counts of aggravated murder in Rhoden family killings
WAVERLY, Ohio — Jurors convicted a man Wednesday in the killings of eight people from another Ohio family after weighing his denials and other testimony against the word of witnesses including his brother and mother, who previously pleaded guilty for their roles. George Wagner IV, 31, was found guilty...
2 teen suspects accused of stealing vehicle, hitting Grandview police cruiser arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers with the Grandview Heights Division of Police have arrested two teenage suspects who reportedly stole a vehicle and crashed into a police cruiser while evading officers. According to police, officers were called to Grandview Yard on a report of a theft in progress just before...
Families reunite at Columbus airport ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Glenn Columbus International Airport wasn’t particular busy Wednesday with Thanksgiving travelers but those who were there were busy handing out hugs. “I'm picking up my daughter, she's 25 she's been living in Brooklyn,” said Joseph Wisne of Powell. His daughter Dee got a...
Official plan for safety improvements at Wedgewood Village Apartments scrapped
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is still recovering after being shot inside the Wedgewood Village Apartments. It was just the latest example of a young person being affected by the ongoing violence in that area. “I feel safe, but I can see how somebody wouldn’t feel safe,” said...
