Matt manages his family’s small RV dealership and repair shop in Casa Grande, where he works side by side with his parents daily. It is said that he is the oldest person in Pinal County to still get an allowance from his parents because his mom still signs the checks. Matt is the third, but hopefully not last, generation to run a business in Casa Grande for 57 years. It has evolved from an agricultural chemical company to an RV dealership today. As a lifelong Casa Grande resident and third generation Arizonan, he has seen the many changes and challenges in Casa Grande and Arizona. He started his career in local politics and public service as the Student Body president of Casa Grande Jr. High School and then Casa Grande Union High School. Matt is a proud third generation ASU Sun Devil and lives with his wife, Erica, an artist, who is also a Casa Grande native, their one Chihuahua and two Dachshunds.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO