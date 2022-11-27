Read full article on original website
Related
Steven Stamkos reaches 1,000 points in Lightning's victory
Steven Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sheds shoulder sling
Goedert (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's no longer wearing a sling and expects to return from injured reserve after missing the minimum four games, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Goedert's recovery appears to be continuing on track and free of setbacks, so the Eagles' plan remains for him...
CBS Sports
Kennedy Brooks: Leaving Eagles' practice squad
Philadelphia cut Brooks from its practice squad Tuesday. After joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent ahead of Week 1, the rookie will now have to seek another opportunity elsewhere. The back was very productive in three seasons at Oklahoma, so he should draw at least some interest around the league.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Limited impact in win
Gobert notched nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over the Grizzlies. Although the Timberwolves were playing without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) during Wednesday's win, Gobert was held to a season-low one rebound against the Grizzlies, who have allowed the fewest rebounds per game to opposing centers this year. Over his 11 appearances since returning to the court, Gobert has averaged 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. With Towns facing a multi-week absence, Gobert should shoulder an even larger role in Minnesota's frontcourt and should be more productive when the team faces more favorable opponents than Memphis.
Comments / 0