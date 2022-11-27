ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

K2 Radio

Wyoming Has More Than 80 Rivers, Which Is The Longest?

Wyoming's water systems are quite impressive. Over 80 rivers that total almost 109,000 miles and over 4,000 lakes & reservoirs are in the Cowboy State. Of all of the rivers that are in Wyoming, only one is longer that 1,000 miles long and many of them end up in the nations longest river, the Missouri River.
WYOMING STATE
ABC 4

Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
UTAH STATE
K2 Radio

Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained

It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
WYOMING STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
UTAH STATE
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Game and Fish Concerned about Lake Trout Pup Population

Wyoming Game and Fish fishery managers are concerned about the number of lake trout pups in Flaming Gorge Reservoir, per a recent news release. "Anglers can help fisheries managers by targeting small lake trout in their fishing activities," said the release. With the help of the Utah Department, the Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

VIDEO: Wyoming, Behold the Trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear’

In Wyoming, we're no strangers to bears, nor are we strangers to bear attacks. In fact, we've written a few stories recently about those bear attacks, including one story of college students literally fighting a bear to save their friend. The students walked away from that fight, but some people...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Game & Fish Investigating Deaths of 77 Diseased Ducks

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department announced that they investigated a situation that resulted in the deaths of many waterfowl. That's according to a press release from Game & Fish, who wrote that on Tuesday, personnel with the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area discovered 77 dead mallard ducks, as well as one afflicted Canada goose who had to be euthanized.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Replacing Wyoming’s Barbed Wire With Virtual fencing

We are used to seeing barbed wire fencing here out west and all over this nation. But what if technology allowed us to replace it with something cheaper and more reliable?. Barbed wire was patented way back in 1867. In 1874, Joseph Glidden of De Kalb, Ill., invented a practical machine for its manufacture, that the innovation became widespread.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?

Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No

When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Montana Officials Urge Judge to Lift Limit on Wolf Kills

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Environmental groups have told a judge that the wolf population in Montana and in Yellowstone National Park would be irreparably harmed if he lifts a temporary restraining order that restricted wolf hunting and trapping. Monday's hearing before District Judge Chris Abbott in Helena comes as...
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Demystifying Hospice Care in Central Wyoming

Susan Burke is the Community Liaison at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. K2Radio News sat down with Burke to talk about hospice care and transitions on the Report to Wyoming podcast last month. You can listen to the full interview here. When her mother passed away unexpectedly in 2004, shortly...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

