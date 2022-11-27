Read full article on original website
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
The Wyoming Game & Fish Department announced that they investigated a situation that resulted in the deaths of many waterfowl. That's according to a press release from Game & Fish, who wrote that on Tuesday, personnel with the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area discovered 77 dead mallard ducks, as well as one afflicted Canada goose who had to be euthanized.
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
