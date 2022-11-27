ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

marie
4d ago

Senseless lesson learned the most hard way. Not judging, could have happened to a number of us when we were young and stupid. In fact it did, two classmates in separate instances (numerous decades ago) one dead, one in a coma still from just this same. I pray this passenger is not permanently disabled. Please kid, tell us you learned your lesson:(

explore venango

Local Teen Injured After Vehicle Slams into Tree, Rolls into Ditch on Route 227

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City teen was injured when his vehicle ended up in a ditch after striking a tree on State Route 227. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, this crash happened on State Route 227 (Rouseville Road), near Shamburg Road, in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, at 6:56 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
OIL CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Police investigating after body found in Union City

Pennsylvania State Police investigators are working to determine if any foul play was involved after a body was found off Middleton Road not far from the Union City dam. That call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday amid an initial report of a gunshot wound victim. We do know that the case is in the […]
UNION CITY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Missing Person Case in Fairview Township

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a missing person case in Fairview Township. It was reported Tuesday afternoon. Kari Carmosino walked away from her residence in the 7500 block of Welcana Dr. on Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since that time, troopers said. She is considered a...
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Broken down pickup truck leads to drug bust in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A disabled vehicle led to numerous arrests and a drug bust recently in Crawford County. At about 5 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper saw a broken down 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 along southbound Interstate 79 near Hayfield Township (at about mile marker 156). According to a PSP report, the vehicle occupants allegedly […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Local Man Accused of Aggravated Assault

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a local man accused of aggravated assault. (Pictured above: Justin L. Huey. Photo provided by the Oil City Police Department.) According to a release issued by the Oil City Police Department on Tuesday, November...
OIL CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter

Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
WARREN, PA

