Read full article on original website
marie
4d ago
Senseless lesson learned the most hard way. Not judging, could have happened to a number of us when we were young and stupid. In fact it did, two classmates in separate instances (numerous decades ago) one dead, one in a coma still from just this same. I pray this passenger is not permanently disabled. Please kid, tell us you learned your lesson:(
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man turns himself in following investigation into damaged vehicles
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Cassadaga man is facing multiple charges after turning himself in, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Chase R. Jones was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of auto stripping in the third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the […]
Man facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business in The Town of Sheridan.
erienewsnow.com
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
explore venango
Vehicle Rear-Ended on Route 157 After Stopping for School Bus With Lights Activated
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a crash that occurred on State Route 157 in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, the accident happened around 3:53 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. A 2003...
Second suspect arrested in connection to shooting of two juveniles in Dunkirk
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of two juveniles in Dunkirk in July.
explore venango
Local Teen Injured After Vehicle Slams into Tree, Rolls into Ditch on Route 227
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City teen was injured when his vehicle ended up in a ditch after striking a tree on State Route 227. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, this crash happened on State Route 227 (Rouseville Road), near Shamburg Road, in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, at 6:56 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Theft from Harborcreek Wine & Spirits
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a theft from the Wine and Spirits in Harborcreek Township. It happened Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. at the store at 4058 Buffalo Rd. The suspect placed a bottle of D'usse Cognac inside his jacket and left...
Police investigating after body found in Union City
Pennsylvania State Police investigators are working to determine if any foul play was involved after a body was found off Middleton Road not far from the Union City dam. That call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday amid an initial report of a gunshot wound victim. We do know that the case is in the […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Identity Theft, Two Jailed for Receiving Stolen Property
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police are investigating a report of theft by deception near Cranberry Road in Deer Creek Township, Mercer County. According to police, unknown actor(s) gained access to the identity of a 44-year-old woman, of Sandy Lake, around 5:02 p.m. on November...
explore venango
Police Release Details of Apprehension of Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details regarding the apprehension a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19. (Photo courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to a release issued by Meadville-based State Police on...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Missing Person Case in Fairview Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a missing person case in Fairview Township. It was reported Tuesday afternoon. Kari Carmosino walked away from her residence in the 7500 block of Welcana Dr. on Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since that time, troopers said. She is considered a...
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
Broken down pickup truck leads to drug bust in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A disabled vehicle led to numerous arrests and a drug bust recently in Crawford County. At about 5 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper saw a broken down 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 along southbound Interstate 79 near Hayfield Township (at about mile marker 156). According to a PSP report, the vehicle occupants allegedly […]
explore venango
Police Searching for Area Man Accused of Shooting Victim with Shotgun in Hydetown
HYDETOWN, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for an area man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Hydetown Borough on November 19. (Photos courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to Corry-based State Police, troopers are searching for 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
explore venango
Police Searching for Local Man Accused of Aggravated Assault
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a local man accused of aggravated assault. (Pictured above: Justin L. Huey. Photo provided by the Oil City Police Department.) According to a release issued by the Oil City Police Department on Tuesday, November...
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter
Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Mom Charged After Disruptive Juvenile Causes Problems Around Town
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is facing charges after her child was running lose around town, as part of an unsupervised spree full of mischievous deeds. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area around Jamestown High School on Monday afternoon for a reported...
Comments / 5