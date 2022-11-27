The Cincinnati Bengals just went in to Tennessee and taught the Titans a few things about being physical. The reward? Their playoff chances increased a bit more. Now at 7-4, the Bengals would pick 23rd if the NFL Draft were to happen today. With Jonah Williams and La’el Collins coming around in recent weeks, there’s a chance they won’t be looking to go tackle in the first round. Cornerback is an obvious need. And a standout defensive tackle who can generate a rush would help as well. We’ll know a lot more about the direction they want to take after the season, of course.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO