KDOT announces approved November bids; Marion Co. included
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Nov. 16 in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Jefferson County ‑...
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media. I walked doors this election. I talked […] The post Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
INSIGHT: A rich legacy
The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.
Seventeen Wildcats garner All-Big 12 accolades
MANHATTAN – Led by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah – who was also named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year – and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Cooper Beebe, a total of 17 Kansas State football players picked up postseason honors, as the Big 12 announced the 2022 Coaches’ All-Big 12 selections on Wednesday.
WIBW
With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
Kansas State lands Will Lee for 2023
Monday night brought a double dip in commitment announcements with K-State landing not only its first 2024 prospect in Gus Hawkins but a supremely talented 2023 defender not long before in Iowa Western Community College's Will Lee. Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a Top 25 junior college target...
Manhattan bank ordered $7M in restitution over scheme
After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
TCU takes its CFP hopes into Big 12 title game vs K-State
ARLINGTON, Texas — It has been quite a comeback for third-ranked TCU, one much bigger than that 18-point deficit the Horned Frogs erased to beat Kansas State six weeks ago. A year after Sonny Dykes became their coach, the Frogs (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 3 CFP) still haven't lost a game. They have already made a strong case to be in the four-team College Football Playoff, even before their rematch against No. 13 Kansas State (9-3, 7-2, No. 10 CFP) in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.
K-State extends Dibbini through 2026 season
MANHATTAN – Following the first Big 12 Championship appearance in the brief seven-year history of the Kansas State soccer program, K-State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor and Head Coach Mike Dibbini announced a four-year contract extension through the 2026 season on Wednesday. “Coach Dibbini and his staff continue to...
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
NOLA.com
One bid to the Sugar Bowl is set. The other team is on its way — unless LSU wins Saturday
Win or lose in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, Kansas State is headed for its first Allstate Sugar Bowl. Meanwhile, Alabama, which won't win or lose Saturday, appears to be headed for the Dec. 31 game in the Caesars Superdome for the 17th time, by far the most of any school — unless LSU knocks off Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game.
KVOE
West Emporia travel plaza poised for above-ground construction
All the preliminary work has been completed for a new travel plaza in far west Emporia. Brownstone 3 Development out of Topeka has been spearheading the effort to bring a nearly 35-acre shopping center to the area just southwest of US Highway 50 and Graphic Arts for over two years, with a goal of building a hotel, travel plaza, sit-down restaurant, food court and RV park.
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
Cloud County women's basketball remains perfect in KJCCC
CONCORDIA - Breaking a 37-37 tie with a made field goal midway through the third quarter, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would carry a two-point lead into the final quarter of action and lead the rest of the way in a 62-55 home victory over Seward County Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Wednesday.
WIBW
One hospitalized after possible explosion at Thermal Ceramics
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a possible explosion at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics overnight. KVOE reports that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Emporia Fire crews were called to 221 Weaver St., the address of Thermal Ceramics, with reports of a fire. Crews arrived to...
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ set to perform in Kansas, here’s when
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They […]
Abilene residents compete for Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown grand prize
ABILENE - If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Saturday in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”
