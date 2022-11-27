Read full article on original website
WITN
Sports Spotlight - New Bern’s Herring sets school record for touchdowns in a game in state playoffs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football regional championships are Friday and for the second time in the last three seasons New Bern will play for a spot in the state finals. In large part to a special senior running back, Aronne Herring. We feature him in this week’s...
Former North Pitt, D.H. Conley coaching great passes away
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delano Deans, known by many in high school sports coaching in Pitt County and around Eastern North Carolina as “Cobby,” passed away Tuesday. He was 80. North Pitt High School, one of the schools where Deans coached, made the announcement on its school athletics Facebook page. His obituary was also posted […]
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, NC native dead at 84
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He […]
WNCT
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
WITN
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified the body of a woman pulled from the Neuse River along with a car on Monday. Sgt. Heather Johnson tells WITN that the body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, of Greenville was recovered. Troopers responded on Monday to the Spring Garden...
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
WITN
POLICE: Former employee arrested after firing gun at Greenville workplace
GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - A former employee of a Greenville moving company was arrested this morning after police said he fired a gun at work. Gerkevion Wooten-Grimes was charged with communicating threats and discharging a firearm within city limits. It happened around 9:00 a.m. at Two Men and a Truck...
cbs17
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from Rocky Mount Walmart, police said
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 51-year-old man cut himself while trying to steal items at Walmart Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. At 2:15 p.m., police were called to the store at 1511 Benvenue Road about a person with a weapon inside, according to police. David Wilkins,...
WRAL
Woman seriously injured in shooting outside grocery store on New Bern Ave.
A woman was shot late Wednesday night at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. WRAL's Michael Grace shows us the crime scene as police continue to investigate. A woman was shot late Wednesday night at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. WRAL's Michael Grace shows us the crime scene as police continue to investigate.
WITN
Onslow County community to meet for discussion on solar farm project
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Concerned citizens are gathering today to discuss a solar farm that is planned for Onslow County. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q on Yopp Road in Jacksonville. The solar project is planned to...
jocoreport.com
Lynch Takes Oath As Smithfield Police Officer
Smithfield Mayor Andy Moore administered the Oath of Office to police officer Joshua B. Lynch at the October meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. Officer Lynch was hired by the Town and sent to Basic Law Enforcement Training at Johnston Community College. Lynch has a degree in Criminal Justice. He also serves in the National Guard.
neusenews.com
City of Kinston announces new Planning Director; tables inspection discussion
At a recent City Council meeting, the topic of an agreement between Lenoir County and the City where the county would manage all inspections services including building, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing for the city of Kinston, was tabled until the new Director of Planning assumed their new role. “I would...
WITN
Bertie County Sheriff-Elect appointed early following the current Sheriff’s early retirement
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -County commissioners and people of Bertie County came out Wednesday night for what they called a special emergency meeting. The gathering was held to appoint Sheriff-Elect Tyrone Ruffin to the position just days before his term begins next Monday. Ruffin will be finishing out the term...
