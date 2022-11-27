ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

11/25 Traffic Accident

On November 25th, 19-year-old Katelyn Schneider of Wellman hit a power pole in the area of Redwood Ave and 190th St. She was trapped in the vehicle with a minor leg and head injury. The Washington Fire Department and the Washington EMS were on the scene to assist with the rescue. Schneider was transported to The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
WASHINGTON, IA
104.5 KDAT

Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today

Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault

KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
CENTERVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

November Ends With Drought Trends Continuing

Drought conditions persist across Washington County and southeast Iowa as the calendar turns to December, according to the latest statistics issued by US Drought Monitor. In the report issued with data through November 22nd, all of Washington County was not only abnormally dry, but experiencing moderate drought, with 83% of the county under severe drought status. Only areas of the county near Wellman and east of Highway 218 were listed as less severe.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Authorities search for Ottumwa work release escapee

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Owen Ray Spicer failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Tuesday. Spicer is a 23-year-old white male, 5'11" tall and weighs 194 pounds. He was convicted of Robbery Second...
OTTUMWA, IA
kciiradio.com

Complaint Against LCCB Accepted

In a meeting on Thursday, November 17, the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) validated a complaint made against the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB). The complaint was filed by former conservation board member Sam Willson. Willson claimed that members of the LCCB held an unannounced meeting back on September 19,...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

ServSafe®Certification Held in Washington

ServSafe®, the national certification program for food service managers, will be held in Washington on December 13, 2022 starting at 9 a.m. The cost of the course is $160 which includes 8 hours class time, a manual, and the national certification exam. There is a $50 discount for Iowa Restaurant Association members. The class will be held at the Washington County Extension Office, 2223 250th St., Washington. Anyone interested in preparing and serving safe food is welcome to attend. All food service operations are required to have at least one certified staff person. Registration can be completed online here. Registration is required 3 weeks before the class. For questions, contact Sara Sprouse, Food and Health Specialist, at sprouse@iastate.edu.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Dear picked to lead city Housing Authority

FORT MADISON – A local man has been named to lead the Fort Madison Housing Authority. The Board of Commissioners of the Authority announced Wednesday that Micheal Dear has been named Executive Director. Dear will begin his new role on December 5th. Dear has lived in Fort Madison for...
FORT MADISON, IA
KCRG.com

Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Hospital and Clinics to Have Public Hearing

The Washington County Hospital and Clinics will hold a public hearing on December 1st at 4 PM in the Robert Nicola Conference Room at the Washington County Hospital and Clinics. The hearing will be conducted on the proposed plans for the Specialty Clinic Expansion. At the hearing, any interested person may appear to file an objection to the proposed plans. After any objections, the hospital board will make a decision on the plans.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy