JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH GEORGE HANSEN
On today’s program, we’re talking with George Hansen, a 77-year-old Kalona resident who recently completed a hike of the over 2,ooo mile Appalachian Trail to raise money for cancer research.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Chief Lester
On today’s program, we are talking with Chief Lester, about the Snow Ordinance for the City of Washington.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Amy Schulte
On today’s program, we are talking with Amy Schulte, CEO. Chief Executive Officer at YMCA of Washington County about the grant they received from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation.
11/25 Traffic Accident
On November 25th, 19-year-old Katelyn Schneider of Wellman hit a power pole in the area of Redwood Ave and 190th St. She was trapped in the vehicle with a minor leg and head injury. The Washington Fire Department and the Washington EMS were on the scene to assist with the rescue. Schneider was transported to The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
GoFundMe account started for southeast Iowa man involved in weekend crash
SOUTHEAST IOWA — A Fairfield, Iowa, employer is asking for donations for a southeast Iowa man who lost his wife and mother-in-law in a weekend crash. Faircast Inc. started a GoFundMe account for Sean Reid, of Stockport, Iowa. Reid is an employee at Faircast Inc. Reid was driving a...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DELANEY PARISH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Delaney Parish, a dispatcher for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, about her recent recognition as Dispatcher of the Year.
Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today
Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
Project Community: Iowa Tribe receives land nearly 2 centuries after treaty forced them out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Nearly two hundred years after signing a treaty that pushed them for their land in Johnson County, the Iowa tribe was gifted seven acres of that very same land. Brian and Erin Melloy have personally owned 90 acres in Solon for several years, but the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
November Ends With Drought Trends Continuing
Drought conditions persist across Washington County and southeast Iowa as the calendar turns to December, according to the latest statistics issued by US Drought Monitor. In the report issued with data through November 22nd, all of Washington County was not only abnormally dry, but experiencing moderate drought, with 83% of the county under severe drought status. Only areas of the county near Wellman and east of Highway 218 were listed as less severe.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
Authorities search for Ottumwa work release escapee
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Owen Ray Spicer failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Tuesday. Spicer is a 23-year-old white male, 5'11" tall and weighs 194 pounds. He was convicted of Robbery Second...
Complaint Against LCCB Accepted
In a meeting on Thursday, November 17, the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) validated a complaint made against the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB). The complaint was filed by former conservation board member Sam Willson. Willson claimed that members of the LCCB held an unannounced meeting back on September 19,...
ServSafe®Certification Held in Washington
ServSafe®, the national certification program for food service managers, will be held in Washington on December 13, 2022 starting at 9 a.m. The cost of the course is $160 which includes 8 hours class time, a manual, and the national certification exam. There is a $50 discount for Iowa Restaurant Association members. The class will be held at the Washington County Extension Office, 2223 250th St., Washington. Anyone interested in preparing and serving safe food is welcome to attend. All food service operations are required to have at least one certified staff person. Registration can be completed online here. Registration is required 3 weeks before the class. For questions, contact Sara Sprouse, Food and Health Specialist, at sprouse@iastate.edu.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Halcyon House Washington Page With Dr. Anne Valentine
On today’s program, we are talking with Dr. Anne Valentine, Board President for Paws and More Animal Shelter, about their Capital Campaign.
Dear picked to lead city Housing Authority
FORT MADISON – A local man has been named to lead the Fort Madison Housing Authority. The Board of Commissioners of the Authority announced Wednesday that Micheal Dear has been named Executive Director. Dear will begin his new role on December 5th. Dear has lived in Fort Madison for...
Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
Washington County Hospital and Clinics to Have Public Hearing
The Washington County Hospital and Clinics will hold a public hearing on December 1st at 4 PM in the Robert Nicola Conference Room at the Washington County Hospital and Clinics. The hearing will be conducted on the proposed plans for the Specialty Clinic Expansion. At the hearing, any interested person may appear to file an objection to the proposed plans. After any objections, the hospital board will make a decision on the plans.
