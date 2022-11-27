ServSafe®, the national certification program for food service managers, will be held in Washington on December 13, 2022 starting at 9 a.m. The cost of the course is $160 which includes 8 hours class time, a manual, and the national certification exam. There is a $50 discount for Iowa Restaurant Association members. The class will be held at the Washington County Extension Office, 2223 250th St., Washington. Anyone interested in preparing and serving safe food is welcome to attend. All food service operations are required to have at least one certified staff person. Registration can be completed online here. Registration is required 3 weeks before the class. For questions, contact Sara Sprouse, Food and Health Specialist, at sprouse@iastate.edu.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO