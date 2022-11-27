Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
K-State football takes home high honors, led by Anudike-Uzomah
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of the Big 12 Championship, 17 Wildcats were recognized by the Big 12 Conference, led by DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Lineman of the Year. Cooper Beebe was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of...
WIBW
Girls On the Run adjusts 5K time to support ‘Cats in Big 12 Championship
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls On the Run has adjusted the time of its 5K in order to cheer on the K-State Wildcats in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday. Girls On the Run says on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that it is excited to have the Kansas State University Wildcats play in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. It said it teaches its girls that community support is essential and has decided to move the time of its 5K on Saturday, Dec. 3, to accommodate the football game schedule to reflect that.
WIBW
K-State football gears up for Big 12 Championship
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is getting ready for the biggest game of its season, the Big 12 Championship against 12-0 TCU on Saturday. The 9-3 Wildcats are coming in as underdogs. “They know they’ve been doubted quite a bit this year,” said head coach Chris Klieman. “Our...
WIBW
Plans unveiled for College GameDay at Big 12 Championship
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWCH) - A battle of two teams ranked in the top 10 nationally puts the spotlight on the Big 12 Championship Saturday including the presence of College GameDay. The popular pregame show starts at 8 a.m. with the kickoff between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State set for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
WIBW
K-State men’s basketball drops first game of season
INDIANAPOLS, Ind. (WIBW) - The perfect season has come to an end for Kansas State, as the Wildcats fall to Butler in the Big12/Big East Battle in Hinkle Fieldhouse Wednesday night, 76-64. Keyontae Johnson led K-State with 20 points and 12 rebounds while adding two steals. Desi Sill provided 17 points off the bench while Markquis Nowell dropped 13 points and dished out eight assists.
WIBW
Power outage reported in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
WIBW
KCSL ready to serve up another year of Red Stocking Breakfasts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu. Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast events the next two Saturdays: Dec. 3 at Bruff’s in Emporia, and Dec. 10 at The Pennant in Topeka. KCSL CEO...
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
WIBW
Masks return to St. Francis campus after steep rise in flu, RSV cases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Face mask requirements have returned to the University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus after a steep rise in viral cases. The University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus says on Thursday, Dec. 1, that it has followed suit with Stormont Vail and the Topeka Municipal Court and has reinstated mask requirements.
WIBW
Highland Park High School students hosting shoe fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School students are asking you for shoes. “We need to collect a minimum of 3,000 shoes, 3,000 pairs of shoes,” said Nicole Fraise, a Spanish teacher at Highland Park High School. Spanish 2 students at Highland Park high School are asking for...
WIBW
Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
WIBW
Emporia parade goers line the streets for ‘A Joyful Christmas’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Tis the season for “A Joyful Christmas” in Emporia. That was the theme for this year’s Christmas parade. After a Christmas Dedication in front of the Trusler Business Center, the parade took off. Music, lights and festivity filled the air as it...
WIBW
Evergy sets early December road closures in Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is expected to close roads in the Capital City as crews work on transmission lines and light pole replacements in early December. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Dec. 2, Evergy will close the right westbound lane of SW 10th St. from SW Washburn to SW Garfield St.
WIBW
Officials search for person responsible for Manhattan High School bathroom fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person responsible for starting a fire in a Manhattan High School bathroom. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, officials were called to Manhattan High School West, 2100 Poyntz Ave., with reports of aggravated arson.
WIBW
Dist. 9 Topeka city council candidates prepare for Dec. 6 interview
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people will be interviewed for Topeka’s District 9 open city council seat, vacated by Mike Lesser. Michaela Saunders, Joe Cheray, Nicholas Trammell, Michelle Hoferer, and Janel Johnson are all vying to join Topeka’s governing body. Saunders moved to the capital city in 2011...
WIBW
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
Comments / 0