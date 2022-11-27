MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls On the Run has adjusted the time of its 5K in order to cheer on the K-State Wildcats in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday. Girls On the Run says on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that it is excited to have the Kansas State University Wildcats play in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. It said it teaches its girls that community support is essential and has decided to move the time of its 5K on Saturday, Dec. 3, to accommodate the football game schedule to reflect that.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO