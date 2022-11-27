ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney's Strange World bombs at the box office

By Brendan Morrow
 4 days ago

Disney's Strange World didn't have much to be thankful for this weekend.

The animated film bombed over Thanksgiving weekend with a surprisingly low five-day total of just $18.6 million domestically, among the worst openings for Disney animation in recent memory. For comparison, Pixar's The Good Dinosaur was considered a box office disappointment in 2015, and that debuted with $55 million over five days.

Strange World , which reportedly cost $180 million , is also Disney's second consecutive animated film to flame out at the box office after Lightyear bombed .

So what went wrong? Well, it's worth noting that Disney has struggled with animated sci-fi adventure films before, as 2001's Atlantis: The Lost Empire and 2002's Treasure Planet were both box office failures.

Beyond that, some analysts felt Strange World 's marketing — or perceived lack thereof — left much to be desired, suggesting Disney was burying the movie . It's also possible Disney's recent habit of sending animated films to streaming , either instead of a theatrical release or only a few weeks after, has conditioned audiences to stay home and wait for Disney+.

As with Lightyear , there's sure to be debate over whether the presence of LGBTQ representation was a factor in the performance. Strange World was Disney's first animated film with a gay lead , a teenager whose crush on another boy is a subplot.

But it also could be purely the film itself that was the problem, as Strange World received weak word of mouth. Audiences polled by CinemaScore gave it a B, a lower grade than any modern animated Disney movie. Since 1991, every film from Walt Disney Animation Studios received an A- CinemaScore or higher.

All in all, it's the kind of box office disaster that might ordinarily put the head of a company under pressure to explain what went wrong — though in this case, Disney CEO Bob Chapek was already fired days before Strange World 's release.

Related
The Week

Netflix scores a box office win with Glass Onion theatrical release

It certainly is a strange world when the big winner of the Thanksgiving weekend box office might be ... Netflix? For the first time, the streamer debuted a film in all three of the major U.S. theater chains over the holiday weekend, and it was a resounding success. Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, played in about 600 U.S. theaters beginning Nov. 23 in what Netflix dubbed a "sneak preview event." But despite its release being limited, Glass Onion grossed $13.3 million domestically over five days and is projected to make $15 million by Tuesday, Deadline reports. Netflix hasn't confirmed these numbers, but it...
The Week

The Check-In: The city of your Hallmark Christmas movie dreams, Yosemite drops reservations, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland to reopen in March 2023 A whole new Mickey's Toontown is coming to Disneyland — and guests can check it out starting March 8, 2023. Toontown, which first opened in January 1993, closed earlier this year for what Disney Parks called an "ambitious reimagining," and its reopening coincides with the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, honoring the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. What can visitors expect at this new and improved Toontown? Disney Parks shared some renderings last week of the new features, including CenTOONial Park,...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
The Independent

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 80-year-old Harrison Ford reprises iconic role

Harrison Ford is reprising his iconic role as Indiana Jones for the fifth time at the age of 80. This trailer gives a first glimpse of what to expect from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford's fifth film in the franchise. He first donned his brown fedora more than 40 years ago. In the upcoming film, Indiana Jones is seen galloping through the New York subway system on horseback. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Boyd Holbrook are also starring. It will hit cinemas on 30 June next year. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West says he ‘likes’ Hitler in shocking interview with Alex JonesHarrison Ford to be ‘de-aged’ for new Indiana Jones filmWednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’: Watch First Trailer of 1960s-Set Slapstick Comedy

Producers Rohit Shetty Productionz, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment have released the first trailer for keenly-anticipated comedy film “Cirkus.” Featuring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film also has cameos by Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. It is directed by Rohit Shetty. “Cirkus,” set in the 1960s, is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy of Errors,” which has been adapted several times for Indian screens, notably in 1963 by Manu Sen as Bengali film-language “Bhranti Bilas,”...
The Independent

Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin

This week on Binge or Bin, we dive into Netflix’s new Addams Family adaptation Wednesday, horror comedy The Kingdom, and two hidden TV gems. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Mubi, Now TV, Netflix, and more.How does Jenna Ortega’s take compare with Christina Ricci’s portrayal of the iconic character? Does the long-awaited third season of Lars von Trier’s comedy of paranormal errors live up to expectation?Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.
The Week

Bob Iger addresses 'Don't Say Gay' bill, says inclusion is part of Disney's values

Bob Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, addressed the company's past controversies with LGBTQ communities during a meeting on Monday.  Iger recently replaced Bob Chapek as Disney's chief executive in a move that shook the entertainment industry. During the closed-door meeting, sources told CNBC that Iger called inclusion and acceptance part of the company's "core values."  "This company has been telling stories for 100 years, and those stories have had a meaningful, positive impact on the world, and one of the reasons they have had a meaningful, positive impact is because one of the core values of our storytelling is...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

This is the greatest film of all time, according to once-a-decade critics' poll

We have a new greatest film ever made, according to a poll conducted once every 10 years — and for the first time, it was directed by a woman. Sight & Sound magazine has released its prestigious list of the greatest films of all time based on a poll of critics and other experts. The last time the poll was conducted in 2012, Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo topped the list. Before that, Citizen Kane came in at No. 1 for five straight decades.  But in the 2022 version, which was based on polling more than 1,600 experts, Vertigo was unseated by Belgian director Chantal Akerman's 1975 film Jeanne Dielman...
The Week

Everything Everywhere All at Once wins big at 1st major pre-Oscars awards ceremony

Could a trippy multiverse comedy win everything everywhere this Oscar season? Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner of Monday's Gotham Independent Film Awards, the first major awards ceremony of this year's Oscar race. The film, which stars Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who fights a threat to the multiverse, won the top prize of Best Feature, and star Ke Huy Quan also won Outstanding Supporting Performance.  Several films that won Best Feature at the Gotham Awards have gone on to also win Best Picture at the Oscars, including Birdman, Spotlight, Moonlight, and Nomadland. At the same time, the Gothams specifically honor independent films, meaning Everything...
The Week

TV shows to watch in December, from National Treasure: Edge of History to 1923

There is a lot to look forward to on television in December, including a highly anticipated prequel starring Harrison Ford, a show based on a beloved Disney franchise, and a series that could win Jessica Chastain yet another award for playing someone named Tammy. Here's a look at all the TV to watch in December:  Three Pines (Dec. 2) Did Glass Onion whet your appetite for the mystery genre? Alfred Molina has got you covered. The actor, generally known in recent years for his supporting performances, will have a chance to be the lead in this new series debuting on Amazon Prime Video....
The Week

Charmaine Wilkerson's 6 favorite books with themes of struggle and war

Charmaine Wilkerson is the author of Black Cake, a novel about two estranged Caribbean-American siblings who together discover their mother's secret past. The best-seller, which is being adapted as a Hulu series, is now available in paperback. The Piano Lesson by August Wilson (1990)  This play, first staged in 1987 and currently on Broadway in a revival starring Samuel L. Jackson, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1990. The conflict revolves around a treasured family piano in a Pittsburgh home in the 1930s, and two African-American siblings who cannot agree on what to do with it: One wishes to preserve her family's heritage,...
MAINE STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
