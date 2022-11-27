It hasn’t been the best season for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and one of his former teammates seems to be enjoying that fact. Arizona sits in third place in the NFC West as it enters its bye in Week 13. Obviously, things haven’t gone to plan in the season after the Cardinals signed Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to contract extensions, with Arizona sitting in 23rd place among all NFL teams in expected points added. The fall from an 11-6 record and a playoff birth in 2021 has people talking, including jilted former Cardinals players.

1 DAY AGO