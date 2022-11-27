Read full article on original website
Von Miller Predicts This Team Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Von Miller believes he’s on the verge of a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. After months of rumors and updates on Beckham’s health, the star wide receiver finally will go through with his free agency tour this week. Beckham reportedly is set to meet with three teams in the playoff picture entering Week 13: the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Profane Tweet
The Lamar Jackson who tweeted after the Ravens’ upset loss Sunday isn’t the Lamar Jackson who John Harbaugh knows and admires. Jackson caught a bit of heat for the way he responded to a Twitter user following Baltimore’s surprising road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a since-deleted tweet, the superstar quarterback used a vulgar and insensitive phrase as he responded to a critic who argued Jackson doesn’t deserve the reported contract he’s looking for.
NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
Ex-Cardinals Star Throws Major Shade At Kyler Murray, Again
It hasn’t been the best season for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and one of his former teammates seems to be enjoying that fact. Arizona sits in third place in the NFC West as it enters its bye in Week 13. Obviously, things haven’t gone to plan in the season after the Cardinals signed Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to contract extensions, with Arizona sitting in 23rd place among all NFL teams in expected points added. The fall from an 11-6 record and a playoff birth in 2021 has people talking, including jilted former Cardinals players.
Would Bill Belichick Fire His Own Sons? Ex-Patriots Coach Shares Theory
Bill Belichick obviously is all business as head coach of the Patriots. But with two sons — linebackers coach Steve Belichick and safeties coach Brian Belichick — on New England’s staff, it’s fair to wonder whether he’d ever consider firing them if things really went sideways in Foxboro.
Marcus Smart Razzes Blake Griffin After Surprise Alley-Oop
Long gone are the days of Blake Griffin consistently attacking the rim with force and throwing down thunderous dunks. However, the six-time NBA All-Star did show a bit of his vintage form Monday night at TD Garden. Griffin was among the Celtics reserves who rose to the occasion in Boston’s...
How This Patriots Legend Feels About Tom Brady Reunion Speculation
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Wednesday morning suggested Tom Brady could reunite with Bill Belichick and the Patriots next offseason. Howe seemingly was engaging in speculation rather than reporting about an in-the-works reunion involving Brady and New England. Still, the NFL insider, who has deep ties to the Patriots, made a compelling case that if nothing else is worth thinking about as New England’s offense continues to struggle in Year 2 of the Mac Jones era.
MLB Rumors: This Team Is Considering Adding Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi probably is going to leave an American League powerhouse this offseason, but it appears there’s a chance he joins another top club in the Junior Circuit. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Monday reported the Astros have had “internal discussions about the possibility of acquiring” Benintendi, one of the better outfield options on the open market this Major League Baseball offseason. Nightengale reported Houston also has held similar conversations about fellow free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, as well as All-Star catcher Wilson Contreras.
Patriots Injury Report: Defensive Back Sidelined With New Illness
The New England Patriots were down a defensive back at their final practice of Buffalo Bills week. Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers sat out Tuesday’s practice with an illness, putting his availability for Thursday night’s game at Gillette Stadium in question. Peppers was seen with a sleeve over his nose and mouth in the locker room Monday. The 27-year-old has played in every game this season, tallying 38 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dispiriting Loss To Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Thursday night once again proved they aren’t in the same class as the Buffalo Bills, suffering an anemic 24-10 loss home loss to their AFC East rival. New England’s offense bottomed out on a night that saw cornerback Marcus Jones lead the...
How Jamie Collins Is Impressing Bill Belichick Despite Not Playing
FOXBORO, Mass. — When the Patriots in early October brought back Jamie Collins for a fourth tour of duty, many viewed the move as a referendum on New England’s linebacking corps and an indication the veteran could see decent playing time. Well, Collins has appeared in just one...
Six Takeaways From Patriots’ Latest Blowout Loss To Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — Clad in their red throwback uniforms, the New England Patriots put on a performance Thursday night that brought back memories of the past. Of last season, specifically. For the third consecutive meeting, the Patriots were run over by the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, losing 24-10...
Bills Rule Out Two Starters For Thursday Night Patriots Game
The Bills will be down a pair of Pro Bowlers when they visit the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.”. Buffalo on Wednesday ruled out starting left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) and outside linebacker Von Miller (knee) for Thursday’s AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium. Both players...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (Knee) Out for Season
According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the Atlanta Falcons received bad news Wednesday as tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn MCL. Pitts suffered the injury during Atlanta’s 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11 and recently underwent surgery. Fortunately, the 22-year-old is not expected to suffer any long-term effects, with head coach Arthur Smith saying that “there’s nothing that concerns us going into 2023.”
Astros Finalize Deal with Former AL MVP Jose Abreu
The rich just seem to get richer as the world champions add yet another potent bat to the lineup. Jose Abreu has reached a deal with the Houston Astros that is set to keep him in Texas for the next three seasons. The former American League MVP inked a three-year, $58.5 million contract on Monday and was introduced in an Astros’ press conference this morning.
What Did Patriots’ Mac Jones Say During Viral Sideline Tirade?
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve before, but his sideline tirade during “Thursday Night Football” showcased a new level of frustration. Jones, as captured on the Amazon broadcast during Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, was seen...
Patriots Wideout Calls Out Offensive Line After Loss To Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — Kendrick Bourne stated the obvious after Thursday night’s loss: The Patriots aren’t doing a good enough job protecting Mac Jones. The New England wide receiver Kendrick Bourne called out his team’s injury-depleted offensive line after Jones frequently was pressured in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
By The Numbers: Tom Brady’s Patriots Career Featured Bills Dominance
Tom Brady’s thorough dominance of the Bills during his time with the Patriots is difficult to put into words. So, stats will have to do. Running roughshod over the AFC East was a hallmark of Brady’s 20 years in New England. And no divisional opponent felt the combined wrath of Brady and Bill Belichick more so than Buffalo, which surely shed no tears when the greatest quarterback in NFL history departed Foxboro to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
Saints TE Juwan Johnson Misses Practice on Thursday
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. This is a new one. Johnson may have suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers which would explain playing just 27 snaps and seeing two targets. If he is unable to go, expect to see some Adam Trautman and a whole lot of Taysom Hill in his spot this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Saints want to get back into the NFC South race, this would be their chance in a primetime matchup against the division leaders.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
