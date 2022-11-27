ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Two women dead after a 2-alarm fire at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Two women are dead following a two-alarm fire at a West Side apartment complex. The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off Eldridge Avenue near Old Highway 90. Officials say an upstairs neighbor who had a key to the apartment below here ran...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Love triangle leads to shooting at Northwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police say a love triangle has led to a shooting on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home off Stonebridge near Huebner Road. Police said while a woman was away from her home her ex-girlfriend broke in. The woman's new...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Homeless woman dies after being shot in the face on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A homeless woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside an abandoned building along Glen Ridge Drive near Wurzbach Road. Police when they arrived they found the woman with gunshot wound to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Wounded bald eagle found on the North Side

SAN ANTONIO - An injured bald eagle that escaped its crate Monday while being transferred for treatment has been found. Bird conservancy Last Chance Forever says they recaptured the eagle Tuesday morning at a baseball field about a mile away from their headquarters near 281 & Wurzbach Pkwy. The eagle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three candidates named to replace Clayton Perry on San Antonio City Council

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio city councilmembers have successfully whittled down a list of 17 applicants looking to fill the temporarily vacant seat in City Council District 10 in the wake of Clayton Perry's sabbatical. During Wednesday's B Session, the council unanimously selected three finalists, who will be interviewed in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Police seeking suspects who fatally shot 25-year-old man in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for who’s responsible for fatally shooting a man following a road rage incident. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2016, while traveling Westbound on Huebner Road. According to the police, the victim, 25-year-old Gilbert Aaron Rocha, was leaving...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested after stabbing 17-year-old nephew

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested Friday after she was accused of stabbing her 17-year-old nephew. Police are identifying the aunt as 36-year-old Renelle Nicole Trevino. The stabbing took place along Fortuna Street Friday night on the West side. Police say the nephew was trying to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Starving dogs found near death rescued

Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA head coach inspires local philanthropist to send 2,000 kids to championship game

It started with a single tweet. Now more than 2000 kids who are served by 20 different non-profit agencies here in town are going to the UTSA Championship Game. In an effort to try and pack the Alamodome for Friday's Conference USA Championship game, UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor said this earlier this week.
news4sanantonio.com

Kitty Hawk Middle School lockdown lifted after reports of weapon on campus

SAN ANTONIO – Kitty Hawk Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of a weapon on campus. The lockdown has since been lifted. Universal Police and Judson ISD are investigating the situation. They are also investigating reports of shots fired near the campus, but there's no active shooter at the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

