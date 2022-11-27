Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Two women dead after a 2-alarm fire at West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are dead following a two-alarm fire at a West Side apartment complex. The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off Eldridge Avenue near Old Highway 90. Officials say an upstairs neighbor who had a key to the apartment below here ran...
news4sanantonio.com
Love triangle leads to shooting at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a love triangle has led to a shooting on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home off Stonebridge near Huebner Road. Police said while a woman was away from her home her ex-girlfriend broke in. The woman's new...
news4sanantonio.com
New Year's Eve celebration, fireworks display returns to downtown San Antonio
Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio's official New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown on Saturday, December 31st. Downtown will be vibrant with revelers "Dancing in The Streets," which is the theme for the 2022 celebration. The live music event and fireworks show will take place on South Alamo...
news4sanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
news4sanantonio.com
Homeless woman dies after being shot in the face on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A homeless woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside an abandoned building along Glen Ridge Drive near Wurzbach Road. Police when they arrived they found the woman with gunshot wound to...
news4sanantonio.com
USAA celebrates 100 years of serving military families by awarding 100 vehicles
SAN ANTONIO - USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families by gifting 100 vehicles across the country to military families in need. USAA kicked off this initiative back in May by gifting the first 10 vehicles to military families in need right here in San Antonio. So far,...
news4sanantonio.com
Wounded bald eagle found on the North Side
SAN ANTONIO - An injured bald eagle that escaped its crate Monday while being transferred for treatment has been found. Bird conservancy Last Chance Forever says they recaptured the eagle Tuesday morning at a baseball field about a mile away from their headquarters near 281 & Wurzbach Pkwy. The eagle...
news4sanantonio.com
Four men shot several times at car wash following altercation, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four people were shot during an argument at a car wash. The shooting occurred Thursday around 7:23 p.m. on South Cibolo Street, towards the Southwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found the first victim shot several times in the abdomen area at the car wash...
news4sanantonio.com
Three candidates named to replace Clayton Perry on San Antonio City Council
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio city councilmembers have successfully whittled down a list of 17 applicants looking to fill the temporarily vacant seat in City Council District 10 in the wake of Clayton Perry's sabbatical. During Wednesday's B Session, the council unanimously selected three finalists, who will be interviewed in...
news4sanantonio.com
Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of killing teen and elderly man during robbery
SAN ANTONIO - The capital murder trial began Wednesday for a San Antonio man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy and 69-year-old man, during a robbery on the city's west side. Richard Anthony Montez is one of three men arrested for the murders. Prosecutors say the trio shot 69-year-old Benito...
news4sanantonio.com
2 women stabbed a man several times while he was arguing with partner at bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - A man was stabbed multiple times during a fight at a Southwest Side bus stop. The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop off South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. Police said the man was arguing with his partner when two women...
news4sanantonio.com
Father homeless after ex-girlfriend accuses him of cheating, allegedly burns house down
A San Antonio man is raising money after his ex-girlfriend allegedly burned his house down because she thought he was cheating. The Bexar County Sheriff's office said on November 20, Senaida Soto, 23, set Tommy Garay’s home in flames after she Facetimed him and another woman answered the call.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who shot man in neck during deadly shootout at hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person responsible for the shooting death of a man outside a Northwest hookah bar back in October. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15 Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock Road and De Zavala Road. Police said Amari...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenage boy gunned down in what police say was a targeted drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is dead after being gunned down during a drive-by shooting at a Northwest Side duplex. The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a duplex off Callaghan Road near Culebra Road and Loop 410. Police said a family member who lives next door...
news4sanantonio.com
Lawmaker proposes Bexar County find child welfare solutions for the rest of Texas
SAN ANTONIO – As the Texas Governor announces new leadership next year to oversee the broken child welfare system, child abuse remains a deeply-rooted, tragic problem in our community. The Trouble Shooters show you a new way lawmakers hope to tackle the problem and how you at home have...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspects who fatally shot 25-year-old man in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for who’s responsible for fatally shooting a man following a road rage incident. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2016, while traveling Westbound on Huebner Road. According to the police, the victim, 25-year-old Gilbert Aaron Rocha, was leaving...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after stabbing 17-year-old nephew
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested Friday after she was accused of stabbing her 17-year-old nephew. Police are identifying the aunt as 36-year-old Renelle Nicole Trevino. The stabbing took place along Fortuna Street Friday night on the West side. Police say the nephew was trying to...
news4sanantonio.com
Starving dogs found near death rescued
Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA head coach inspires local philanthropist to send 2,000 kids to championship game
It started with a single tweet. Now more than 2000 kids who are served by 20 different non-profit agencies here in town are going to the UTSA Championship Game. In an effort to try and pack the Alamodome for Friday's Conference USA Championship game, UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor said this earlier this week.
news4sanantonio.com
Kitty Hawk Middle School lockdown lifted after reports of weapon on campus
SAN ANTONIO – Kitty Hawk Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of a weapon on campus. The lockdown has since been lifted. Universal Police and Judson ISD are investigating the situation. They are also investigating reports of shots fired near the campus, but there's no active shooter at the school.
