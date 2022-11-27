The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We dropped our chance for rain and snow by 10pm last night, now leaving mostly cloudy skies out there for Wednesday. There may be some stray flurries, but nothing that will accumulate. Temps are much colder today with plenty of wind. Gusts are expected to be around 40 miles per hour from the west, generating daytime wind chills in the teens and single digits.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO