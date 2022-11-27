ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Green Bay to deliver around 325 Christmas trees to veterans in Colorado

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the holiday season, which means one local business owner is back giving Christmas trees to veterans in appreciation for protecting our country. The Trees for Troops program by North Countree Christmas has been going on for several years, and former owner Paul...
Police presence on Bay Settlement Road outside of Green Bay

SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a police presence building on the 2800 block of Bay Settlement Road in the town of Scott. Local 5 News arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. and is awaiting any information regarding the law enforcement presence. Those traveling in the area should...
Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits hope donations pick up on Giving Tuesday

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – Giving Tuesday is an important fundraising day for nonprofits all around northeast Wisconsin, and this year might be even more important than usual. Some northeast Wisconsin nonprofits report fewer donations in 2022 than in previous years, saying inflation has pinched donors’ pockets, giving them...
Windy conditions remain into this weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Gusty winds will continue tonight into Saturday afternoon. A gale warning has been issues areas around the Green Bay until noon on Saturday, as well as a gale warning areas on the Lakeshore until 3pm Saturday. This means expect gusts into the 20s and 30s tonight/tomorrow, and even gusts reaching the 40-50s by Saturday.
Why are snowplows in Wisconsin adding green lights to its vehicles?

(WFRV) – December is upon us, which means snow is also inevitable in northeast Wisconsin, and when it does fall, you may notice green lights on snowplow trucks. This is due to a new law that took effect in April allowing county and municipal snowplows to use fluorescent green warning lights in addition to red or amber lights.
Windy and much colder Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We dropped our chance for rain and snow by 10pm last night, now leaving mostly cloudy skies out there for Wednesday. There may be some stray flurries, but nothing that will accumulate. Temps are much colder today with plenty of wind. Gusts are expected to be around 40 miles per hour from the west, generating daytime wind chills in the teens and single digits.
Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at...
Gusty winds and frigid air into tonight

The Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A low pressure system north into Canada is causing both a few lingering flurries, as well as very gusty winds into tonight. The flurries will fizzle out, giving way to decreasing cloud cover, but the gusty winds remain. Places along the water are in a Gale Wind warning, and could see strong gusts into tonight.
Tuesday’s Winter Storm brings us mostly rain & wind

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A strong November storm will be impacting the state Tuesday. The heavy snow band will set up in northern and northwest Wisconsin, while our local forecast has highs in the upper 40s which will keep the dominant precipitation type as rain. Outside of that rain chance, it’s cloudy, mild and breezy.
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of...
