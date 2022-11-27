Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay to deliver around 325 Christmas trees to veterans in Colorado
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the holiday season, which means one local business owner is back giving Christmas trees to veterans in appreciation for protecting our country. The Trees for Troops program by North Countree Christmas has been going on for several years, and former owner Paul...
wearegreenbay.com
Police presence on Bay Settlement Road outside of Green Bay
SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a police presence building on the 2800 block of Bay Settlement Road in the town of Scott. Local 5 News arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. and is awaiting any information regarding the law enforcement presence. Those traveling in the area should...
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits hope donations pick up on Giving Tuesday
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – Giving Tuesday is an important fundraising day for nonprofits all around northeast Wisconsin, and this year might be even more important than usual. Some northeast Wisconsin nonprofits report fewer donations in 2022 than in previous years, saying inflation has pinched donors’ pockets, giving them...
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
wearegreenbay.com
Windy conditions remain into this weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Gusty winds will continue tonight into Saturday afternoon. A gale warning has been issues areas around the Green Bay until noon on Saturday, as well as a gale warning areas on the Lakeshore until 3pm Saturday. This means expect gusts into the 20s and 30s tonight/tomorrow, and even gusts reaching the 40-50s by Saturday.
wearegreenbay.com
Why are snowplows in Wisconsin adding green lights to its vehicles?
(WFRV) – December is upon us, which means snow is also inevitable in northeast Wisconsin, and when it does fall, you may notice green lights on snowplow trucks. This is due to a new law that took effect in April allowing county and municipal snowplows to use fluorescent green warning lights in addition to red or amber lights.
wearegreenbay.com
Windy and much colder Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We dropped our chance for rain and snow by 10pm last night, now leaving mostly cloudy skies out there for Wednesday. There may be some stray flurries, but nothing that will accumulate. Temps are much colder today with plenty of wind. Gusts are expected to be around 40 miles per hour from the west, generating daytime wind chills in the teens and single digits.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Dramatic and unanticipated drop in product demand’: Wisconsin mortgage firm to close, laying off 62 workers
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A mortgage firm in southeast Wisconsin has sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on their intentions to close, laying off 62 workers. Inlanta Mortgage, based in Pewaukee at W239N3490 Pewaukee Road, says that due to the dramatic and unanticipated drop...
wearegreenbay.com
Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at...
wearegreenbay.com
Gusty winds and frigid air into tonight
The Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A low pressure system north into Canada is causing both a few lingering flurries, as well as very gusty winds into tonight. The flurries will fizzle out, giving way to decreasing cloud cover, but the gusty winds remain. Places along the water are in a Gale Wind warning, and could see strong gusts into tonight.
wearegreenbay.com
Tuesday’s Winter Storm brings us mostly rain & wind
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A strong November storm will be impacting the state Tuesday. The heavy snow band will set up in northern and northwest Wisconsin, while our local forecast has highs in the upper 40s which will keep the dominant precipitation type as rain. Outside of that rain chance, it’s cloudy, mild and breezy.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin schools receive $2 million for critical incident mapping data, Green Bay School District gets state’s largest fund
(WFRV) – A grant program has awarded 96 schools and school districts throughout Wisconsin with $2 million in funds for critical incident mapping that will provide a clear layout of a school for law enforcement when a quick response is necessary. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of...
wearegreenbay.com
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of...
wearegreenbay.com
Who has the right of way when merging from an on-ramp? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder
(WFRV) – For most of us, it has been many years since going through some kind of Drivers Education course, so the Wisconsin State Patrol issued a reminder on the ‘right of way’ when getting on a highway. So who really does have the right of way...
Comments / 0