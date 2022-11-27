Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 12 NC State
No. 12 NC State defeated No. 10 Iowa, 94-81, in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. 8,250 fans attended the matchup which consisted of about an hour and 55 minutes of back-and-forth basketball. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, recently named to the Preseason Wade Watch List on...
Daily Iowan
Iowa swim and dive notebook | Iowa preparing to host Hawkeye Invite
The Iowa swimming and diving team will host its second home meet of the season from Dec. 1-3 in the Hawkeye Invite at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. The preliminary events will kick off at 10 a.m. each day, and the finals will begin at 5 p.m. Iowa will...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball looks to balance playing time against NC State and Wisconsin
Despite split results over the weekend, the Iowa women’s basketball team is confident heading into games against NC State and Wisconsin this week. Iowa traveled to Portland, Oregon, for the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Iowa won the first game against Oregon State, but lost to No. 3 UConn in the final on Sunday.
Daily Iowan
Volleyball notebook | Iowa, Big Ten national contenders close out regular season
Iowa (10-21, 4-16) Iowa closed out the regular season on a two-match win streak with victories against Michigan and Michigan State. Under first-year head coach Jim Barnes, the Hawkeyes exceeded their win total of six from last season. “Our team never quit,” Barnes said in a statement. “We showed great...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football wide receiver Keagan Johnson to enter transfer portal
Iowa football wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on Twitter Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal. Johnson, who played for the Hawkeyes in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He played fewer than four games for Iowa this season, so he is eligible to take his redshirt year.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s swim and dive recruiting coordinator Mona Groteguth excited to rebuild
Iowa swim and dive was in unfamiliar territory entering the 2021-22 season. In August 2020, the Iowa athletic department announced it would cut the men’s and women’s swim and dive, men’s gymnastics, and men’s tennis teams following the 2020-21 academic year. The decision to cut both...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball bounces back, beats Georgia Tech
The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 81-65, on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After building an 11-point halftime advantage — leading for the final 35:45 of the contest — Fran McCaffery’s bunch coasted to a 16-point victory. Cheers erupted for the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray bounces back with massive double-double against Georgia Tech after road struggles
After a rough shooting stretch in games against Clemson and TCU during the Emerald Coast Classic tournament in Florida last week, Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray said he forgot about his struggles as soon as he returned home to Iowa City. “Once I got back home from Florida,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla enters transfer portal
Iowa backup quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is in the portal as a graduate transfer. He plans to graduate from the University of Iowa in December. “It’s been an honor to represent the Black and Gold for these past four years,” Padilla wrote in...
Daily Iowan
Leadership
The ninth director of the Stanley Museum grew up surrounded by art. Lessing was raised in southern Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother was a painter and a high school art teacher. Her father was a sculptor and the art director for Bruce Fox: a small company that created decorative, cast-metal artworks for Wilton and other brands.
Daily Iowan
New Stanley Museum staff plans for the future three months after ‘Homecoming’ exhibition
Three months after the opening of the historic Stanley Museum of Art, the new director and her staff plan for the future. Her initiatives include a new collection plan, increased engagement with students, and growing endowments. Rin Swann, Projects Reporter. An old man sits on a bench in front of...
Daily Iowan
Antelope Lending Library faithfully serves Iowa City area for 10 years and counting
Cassandra Elton first noticed the need for a bookmobile in Johnson County as a graduate student at the University of Iowa. While working toward her master’s in library and information science, she got a part-time job at an after-school program at Grant Wood Elementary School. When she asked her...
Daily Iowan
‘The Flick’ to bring human connection and expression to Riverside Theatre
In an age of digitization and inability to connect, an emotional tale about communication — and lack thereof — between people led to the creation of “The Flick.” Riverside Theatre will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning play from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11. Riverside has hosted another...
Daily Iowan
Engagement
From the museum’s new location between the Main Library and the campus recreation center, the building is a newly-minted staple for Iowa City architecture. “It’s not quiet,” Tokarski said. “The visibility is really cool of this building and I think it does more of a service to the collection than the old space did.”
Daily Iowan
Felony gun violations increase in Johnson County
Johnson County officials are calling for reduced gun crimes after the county recorded a rise in felony gun violations since 2019. Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has specifically seen an increase in arrests of people prohibited from carrying weapons, gunfire incidents, and displays of weapons in road rage incidents.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Racial diversity matters at all levels
Following this year’s midterm election, Iowa and Johnson County brought more racial and ethnic diversity to the political field. Four years before, the Iowa House had only four people of color. Before Nov. 8, only 19 people of color had been elected to represent Iowa’s Legislature. Of these 19...
Daily Iowan
Student Spotlight: MFA Graduate student brings together variety of art forms in “adaptations” art gallery
Spencer Wilkins unconventional path to writing is what inspired him to create a multi-disciplinary art gallery titled “adaptations,” which will be featured from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in the Levitt Gallery of Art Building West. Wilkins is a second-year Master of Fine Arts student in the Nonfiction...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District officially initiates president, other positions
The Iowa City Community School District board of education instated President Ruthina Malone and other members into leadership roles at its meeting Tuesday. Additionally, Lisa Williams was recognized as vice president, Leslie Finger as chief financial officer, and Kim Colvin as the school board reporting secretary. Malone, who was elected...
Daily Iowan
Guest speaker discouraging DEI initiatives on campus, draws controversy from students
Allen West, retired Lt. Col for The Army, visited the University of Iowa Wednesday evening where he said focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion is bad for the country. He was welcomed by the Young Americans for Freedom Iowa chapter the day after the organization had a booth “debunking” critical race theory, while other students came to the venue to show their disapproval of having West speak on campus.
Comments / 0