Coralville, IA

Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 12 NC State

No. 12 NC State defeated No. 10 Iowa, 94-81, in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. 8,250 fans attended the matchup which consisted of about an hour and 55 minutes of back-and-forth basketball. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, recently named to the Preseason Wade Watch List on...
RALEIGH, NC
Daily Iowan

Iowa football wide receiver Keagan Johnson to enter transfer portal

Iowa football wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on Twitter Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal. Johnson, who played for the Hawkeyes in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He played fewer than four games for Iowa this season, so he is eligible to take his redshirt year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball bounces back, beats Georgia Tech

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 81-65, on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After building an 11-point halftime advantage — leading for the final 35:45 of the contest — Fran McCaffery’s bunch coasted to a 16-point victory. Cheers erupted for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla enters transfer portal

Iowa backup quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is in the portal as a graduate transfer. He plans to graduate from the University of Iowa in December. “It’s been an honor to represent the Black and Gold for these past four years,” Padilla wrote in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Leadership

The ninth director of the Stanley Museum grew up surrounded by art. Lessing was raised in southern Indiana, just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. Her mother was a painter and a high school art teacher. Her father was a sculptor and the art director for Bruce Fox: a small company that created decorative, cast-metal artworks for Wilton and other brands.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Engagement

From the museum’s new location between the Main Library and the campus recreation center, the building is a newly-minted staple for Iowa City architecture. “It’s not quiet,” Tokarski said. “The visibility is really cool of this building and I think it does more of a service to the collection than the old space did.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Felony gun violations increase in Johnson County

Johnson County officials are calling for reduced gun crimes after the county recorded a rise in felony gun violations since 2019. Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has specifically seen an increase in arrests of people prohibited from carrying weapons, gunfire incidents, and displays of weapons in road rage incidents.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Racial diversity matters at all levels

Following this year’s midterm election, Iowa and Johnson County brought more racial and ethnic diversity to the political field. Four years before, the Iowa House had only four people of color. Before Nov. 8, only 19 people of color had been elected to represent Iowa’s Legislature. Of these 19...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Guest speaker discouraging DEI initiatives on campus, draws controversy from students

Allen West, retired Lt. Col for The Army, visited the University of Iowa Wednesday evening where he said focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion is bad for the country. He was welcomed by the Young Americans for Freedom Iowa chapter the day after the organization had a booth “debunking” critical race theory, while other students came to the venue to show their disapproval of having West speak on campus.
IOWA CITY, IA

