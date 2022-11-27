ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Connecticut Public

Every vote counts: Connecticut race decided by 1 vote

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles southwest of Hartford.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Connecticut Public

Police find the remains of 4 infants inside a Boston apartment

Police discovered the remains of four infants in a South Boston apartment earlier this month, according to a press release issued Monday. Police say they responded to a call to investigate the apartment on Nov 17. When arriving on the scene around 2:15 p.m. ET, they discovered first "what appeared to be a human fetus or an infant."
BOSTON, MA
Connecticut Public

VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a whistleblower’s allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Public

Facing costly HVAC fixes, some school leaders want state officials to make accessing funding easier

More than 100 schools statewide have applied for a share of a $150 million state grant to improve school indoor air quality, ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline. But to get access to that money, municipalities must provide matching grants. That’s left some schools with fewer resources feeling left out – and left other districts struggling to find any avenue of relief for the enormous costs involved with upgrading or replacing an HVAC system in a school.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford, CT
