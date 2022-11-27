Read full article on original website
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to council program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
Rhode Island latest state to allow recreational pot sales
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Customers started lining up to buy recreational marijuana in Rhode Island on Thursday, a little more than six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation permitting such sales to people 21 and older. Five stores are currently allowed to sell recreational cannabis products, but the...
Every vote counts: Connecticut race decided by 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles southwest of Hartford.
Police find the remains of 4 infants inside a Boston apartment
Police discovered the remains of four infants in a South Boston apartment earlier this month, according to a press release issued Monday. Police say they responded to a call to investigate the apartment on Nov 17. When arriving on the scene around 2:15 p.m. ET, they discovered first "what appeared to be a human fetus or an infant."
Supporters say Hartford’s Mayor Bronin led the city competently in a time of crisis
When Democratic Hartford Mayor Bronin took office, the city was nearly bankrupt, the new minor league baseball stadium was behind schedule and the city’s neighborhoods needed investment. “I think everyone will remember Luke Bronin for getting the city out of bankruptcy, for leading the city the way he did...
VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a whistleblower’s allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations.
Facing costly HVAC fixes, some school leaders want state officials to make accessing funding easier
More than 100 schools statewide have applied for a share of a $150 million state grant to improve school indoor air quality, ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline. But to get access to that money, municipalities must provide matching grants. That’s left some schools with fewer resources feeling left out – and left other districts struggling to find any avenue of relief for the enormous costs involved with upgrading or replacing an HVAC system in a school.
Michael DiMassa’s affairs, gambling habits in spotlight during trial
The personal and professional life of Michael DiMassa, a former Connecticut lawmaker and West Haven city employee, was on full display in federal court on Tuesday as lawyers scrutinized his finances, his gambling habits and his “sexual escapades.”. For the second day in a row, DiMassa was placed under...
