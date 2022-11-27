ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

LPD investigating malicious wounding incident at Cardinal Car Wash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Cardinal Car Wash on Sheffield Drive. Police say they responded to the car wash for a reported fight in progress involving three men at approximately 1:40...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County

Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged

UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crash on I-81 north cleared Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 139 in Roanoke County. VDOT says drivers can expect delays in this area. They say the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Traffic is...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two buildings catch fire in Campbell Co.

RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a wooden building fire that ended up catching a second building on fire. Firefighters say the call came out on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:04 a.m. While responding to the scene firefighters were made aware that the fire had begun to spread to the nearby brush. They also discovered that a mobile home was near the fire with fuel tanks.
RUSTBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two adults displaced after fire in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Firefighters say they were dispatched to the 6000 block of Old Manor Court at 5:41 p.m. They say they arrived to find a split-level home on fire. Firefighters say smoke and fire were coming from the back of the home.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

K9 sniffs out drugs in man’s car in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office says a K9 found illegal drugs including one pound of methamphetamine in a man’s car. Deputies say the drug bust happened during a routine patrol on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at approximately 12:34 a.m. in the 2800 block of Valley Ridge Road. They say they found a suspicious driver in a car who was asleep with the vehicle in reverse and partially blocking a lane. The driver was identified by deputies as Cody William Prior.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke fire and chimney experts share top causes of winter fires

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As more prepare to use wood stoves and fireplaces this winter, firefighters are reminding people to be careful. Chimney experts in Roanoke say one of the most common mistakes they see is using greenwood (wood that isn’t fully dry) in their fireplaces or wood stoves.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfxrtv.com

“Rookies” opens in River Ridge

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Freshly baked cookies and homemade ice cream have now claimed a spot in the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg. “Rookies” opened a new location in River Ridge on Black Friday and according to mall officials, it has already become a favorite of shoppers. “We...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA

