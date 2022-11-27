ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Habitat carries on mission in Citrus Springs

Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County, Inc. Blessed the walls of four more families recently in Citrus Springs and presented keys to the Richards family for the third completed home for that area project. Volunteers and partner families all contributed to building these homes and all shared in the joy...
CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Old Homosassa feeling the Christmas spirit

Need good Claus to get in the Christmas spirit? There will be plenty on hand in Old Homosassa beginning this weekend. Don some festive attire, grab a paddleboard or kayak and join in on the inaugural Santa Paddle planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, off the beach at Crump’s Landing. Meet at 1:30 p.m. to be ready for a 2 p.m. launch.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l County population up dramatically

‘Growth is coming,” everyone says. “We have to plan for it.”. Well, that’s half-right. We do have to plan for the future, but in fact growth isn’t “coming” – it’s already here. Citrus County’s population has jumped some 13 percent over the past 10 years, and there are no signs of slowing.
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefland Chamber Corner news

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Palms Medical Group for hosting our General Membership Meeting held at The Gathering Table Restaurant on Nov. 18. Jessica Kozlowski was the speaker, and she gave very useful and informative information on the organization and its history and what...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

St. Johns Martini Bar debuts Thursday in Crystal River

Three years ago, Chase Palmes transformed a 100-year-old building on historic Citrus Avenue in downtown Crystal River and opened his popular St. Johns Tavern. Not content with that, Palmes decided to renovate and restore the old building next to the tavern to create two more gems in the downtown crown: the new upscale St. Johns Martini Bar and The Vault, a 72-seat leasing venue for folks to hold such things as birthday parties, meetings and wedding receptions.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hospital Board continues to shed unneeded properties

As the Citrus County Hospital Board winds down its work with its lease of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and other former financial disputes, it now looks to shed excess land it owns across the county. The hospital trustees also continue to work with HCA as the health care giant leasing...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Daily South

This Tiny Florida Town Has Some Of The Best Greek Food In The U.S.

Sponges first brought Greeks and their culture to Tarpon Springs, Florida. The deep-sea diving suits they wore allowed them to harvest deeper and further from shore. Greeks quickly took over the industry and in short order after arriving in 1905, also became the majority population in the small town on the Gulf of Mexico just north of St. Petersburg.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County history at a glance

1858 March 15 – At a Court held in and for the Southern Circuit of the State of Florida at the Courthouse in Bronson, the following order was made: Whereas Levi Wright, late Clerk of the Circuit Court of the County of Levy, has departed this life and thereby has caused a vacancy in said office; it is ordered that Elias Turner hereby is appointed Clerk ad interim for said Circuit Court and that he do give bond as required by law and take the oath prescribed by the Constitution to be administered to all public officers.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County to work with jail on staffing issues

County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to continue assessing fines to the company managing the Citrus County Jail until it can bring employee staffing in critical positions up to acceptable levels. But the board, acting on a recommendation from Commissioner Rebecca Bays, agreed to revisit this at a future meeting to...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

St. John Paul II donates for Thanksgiving

Saint John Paul II Catholic School students collected Thanksgiving donations recently in their annual “All the Trimmings” food drive to benefit Daystar Life Center of Citrus County. Over 1,300 individual items were collected, totaling 2,136 pounds.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LUTZ, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

School Board members take oaths, elect new chair

Two newly-elected and two re-elected Marion County School Board members took their oaths of office Nov. 22 in the School Board chambers located at 1614 E. Fort King St. in Ocala. Returning Board Member Rev. Eric Cummings, of Dunnellon, whose second term concludes in 2026, took his oath of office...
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages

A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
SPRING HILL, FL

