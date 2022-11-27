1858 March 15 – At a Court held in and for the Southern Circuit of the State of Florida at the Courthouse in Bronson, the following order was made: Whereas Levi Wright, late Clerk of the Circuit Court of the County of Levy, has departed this life and thereby has caused a vacancy in said office; it is ordered that Elias Turner hereby is appointed Clerk ad interim for said Circuit Court and that he do give bond as required by law and take the oath prescribed by the Constitution to be administered to all public officers.

