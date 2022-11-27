Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Habitat carries on mission in Citrus Springs
Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County, Inc. Blessed the walls of four more families recently in Citrus Springs and presented keys to the Richards family for the third completed home for that area project. Volunteers and partner families all contributed to building these homes and all shared in the joy...
Citrus County Chronicle
Old Homosassa feeling the Christmas spirit
Need good Claus to get in the Christmas spirit? There will be plenty on hand in Old Homosassa beginning this weekend. Don some festive attire, grab a paddleboard or kayak and join in on the inaugural Santa Paddle planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, off the beach at Crump’s Landing. Meet at 1:30 p.m. to be ready for a 2 p.m. launch.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River to light up the night in holiday spirit Friday; new parade route offers better viewing
Though there might not be joining hands and singing “dah who doris, welcome Christmas, Christmas Day,” the Crystal River Christmas Tree Lighting Festival promises to be a night of cheer and celebration as the town tree is lit with vendors galore and even a visit from the jolly, red-suited man himself, Santa.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l County population up dramatically
‘Growth is coming,” everyone says. “We have to plan for it.”. Well, that’s half-right. We do have to plan for the future, but in fact growth isn’t “coming” – it’s already here. Citrus County’s population has jumped some 13 percent over the past 10 years, and there are no signs of slowing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Palms Medical Group for hosting our General Membership Meeting held at The Gathering Table Restaurant on Nov. 18. Jessica Kozlowski was the speaker, and she gave very useful and informative information on the organization and its history and what...
Citrus County Chronicle
St. Johns Martini Bar debuts Thursday in Crystal River
Three years ago, Chase Palmes transformed a 100-year-old building on historic Citrus Avenue in downtown Crystal River and opened his popular St. Johns Tavern. Not content with that, Palmes decided to renovate and restore the old building next to the tavern to create two more gems in the downtown crown: the new upscale St. Johns Martini Bar and The Vault, a 72-seat leasing venue for folks to hold such things as birthday parties, meetings and wedding receptions.
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital Board continues to shed unneeded properties
As the Citrus County Hospital Board winds down its work with its lease of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and other former financial disputes, it now looks to shed excess land it owns across the county. The hospital trustees also continue to work with HCA as the health care giant leasing...
The Daily South
This Tiny Florida Town Has Some Of The Best Greek Food In The U.S.
Sponges first brought Greeks and their culture to Tarpon Springs, Florida. The deep-sea diving suits they wore allowed them to harvest deeper and further from shore. Greeks quickly took over the industry and in short order after arriving in 1905, also became the majority population in the small town on the Gulf of Mexico just north of St. Petersburg.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1858 March 15 – At a Court held in and for the Southern Circuit of the State of Florida at the Courthouse in Bronson, the following order was made: Whereas Levi Wright, late Clerk of the Circuit Court of the County of Levy, has departed this life and thereby has caused a vacancy in said office; it is ordered that Elias Turner hereby is appointed Clerk ad interim for said Circuit Court and that he do give bond as required by law and take the oath prescribed by the Constitution to be administered to all public officers.
Citrus County Chronicle
County to work with jail on staffing issues
County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to continue assessing fines to the company managing the Citrus County Jail until it can bring employee staffing in critical positions up to acceptable levels. But the board, acting on a recommendation from Commissioner Rebecca Bays, agreed to revisit this at a future meeting to...
Citrus County Chronicle
St. John Paul II donates for Thanksgiving
Saint John Paul II Catholic School students collected Thanksgiving donations recently in their annual “All the Trimmings” food drive to benefit Daystar Life Center of Citrus County. Over 1,300 individual items were collected, totaling 2,136 pounds.
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man found guilty of seditious conspiracy during Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A federal jury Tuesday found the Dunnellon man accused of being the leader of Florida’s Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Kelly Meggs did not take the stand during his trial in Washington, D.C. His wife, Connie Meggs, is awaiting...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board members take oaths, elect new chair
Two newly-elected and two re-elected Marion County School Board members took their oaths of office Nov. 22 in the School Board chambers located at 1614 E. Fort King St. in Ocala. Returning Board Member Rev. Eric Cummings, of Dunnellon, whose second term concludes in 2026, took his oath of office...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
Narcity
A Florida Man Won $5M From A Cheap Scratch Off & Here's How Much He Actually Keeps
A man in Florida can rest easy for holiday spending, as he's officially a big lottery winner. On November 23, Jerry Norasing claimed the money from a scratch-off game after winning $5 million dollars. The ticket was GOLD RUSH LIMITED, which is only $20 to purchase. He got it at...
WESH
3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
