Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontjournal.com
SSPTA announces fall fundraiser top-sellers
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Schools PTA congratulates the top-selling students of the recent Halladay’s Harvest Barn fundraiser. Kindergartner Logan Bixby was the high seller at Elm Hill School. The top spot at Union Street School went to third-grader Reid Priestley. Each student earned a $50 cash prize for their efforts.
vermontjournal.com
HCRS Event Raises $6,000 for Mental Health
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental-health agency, announced recently that they raised over $6,000 for mental health at their Light Up Your Life event in Windsor on Sept. 23. The community fundraiser was held at the Path of Life Garden, which provided the perfect backdrop for this event focused around mental wellness.
vermontjournal.com
Christmas Party at Black River Senior Center
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Senior Center will be celebrating the holiday season on Monday, Dec. 12, from 1-3 p.m. We will have refreshments and door prizes. “Rust and Ruin,” the retro ‘70s band will be entertaining us with Christmas songs. Everyone will be encouraged to sing along!
vermontjournal.com
Featured Pets: Beagles
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Beagles lovers, we are looking for you!! We currently have four beagles longing for loving homes. Randy is 4, Darnell is 8, Dorthy is 12 and Sadie is 14. As with every beagle they are all sweet and adore people. For more info go to our Facebook page photo album marked “Adoptable Dogs” or call 802-885-3997. To apply to adopt go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Rotary Stuff a Truck event brings in 2,200 pounds in food, items for Springfield Food Shelf
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Rotary Club held a very successful “Stuff a Truck” event on Nov. 19, in the Springfield Plaza to benefit the Springfield Family Center. The event raised more than 2200 pounds of non-perishable food, frozen turkeys and hams, and personal care items. In addition, donors provided $1800 in cash which the Family Center will use to purchase items through the Vermont Food Bank.
vermontjournal.com
Winfield “Hap” Martin, 2022 🇺🇸
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Winfield “Hap” Martin passed away on Nov. 19, 2022, with his wife, Cassandra Pitney, at his side. Hap was a proud Vietnam vet, and an incredibly kind soul. There will be no service. Donations can be made to Wounded Warriors in his name. R.I.P. You will be missed.
vermontjournal.com
Chester Christmas Market on December 3
CHESTER, Vt. – Celebrate the holiday season joyfully and safely by visiting St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go. The event will take place in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main Street, Route 11 W, in Chester, Vt., on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is open to the public and will feature a special pickup time of 9:30-10 a.m. for those who order items in advance.
vermontjournal.com
“The Nutcracker” returns to Springfield for its 31st year
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Clara on her magical journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets in The Dance Factory’s production of “The Nutcracker.” This year marks the 31 anniversary of the family-friendly holiday tradition, which annually delights upwards of 800 attendees. The full-length, professionally costumed spectacle will be staged at Springfield High School in Springfield, Vt. on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
vermontjournal.com
Engel & Völkers Second- Annual “Elves on Main Street” Scavenger Hunt
LUDLOW, Vt. – On Nov. 25, Engel & Völkers Okemo and 20 local organizations announced the commencement of “Elves on Main Street:” a seasonal scavenger hunt in Ludlow Village, offering raffle prizes donated by participating organizations. Each “Elves on Main Street” partner organization hides one elf,...
vermontjournal.com
Patricia A. Smart, 1945-2022
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Patricia A. Smart, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. She was born Oct. 2, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of James and Helen (Martin) Kee. She attended schools and graduated high school on Long Island, N.Y.
vermontjournal.com
Joseph Richard Caporale, 1930-2022 🇺🇸
CHESTER Vt. – Joseph Richard Caporale, 92, of Chester, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on April 1, 1930 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joseph V. and Hazel (Ashton) Caporale. He married Joyce La Bree on April...
vermontjournal.com
Full online edition: The Shopper 11-30-22
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Springfield Rotary Stuff a Truck event; SSPTA fall fundraiser top sellers; Bellows Falls Trustees talk town hall roof; and The fastest female alpine ski racers at the Killington Cup. Every...
Comments / 0