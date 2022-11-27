SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Beagles lovers, we are looking for you!! We currently have four beagles longing for loving homes. Randy is 4, Darnell is 8, Dorthy is 12 and Sadie is 14. As with every beagle they are all sweet and adore people. For more info go to our Facebook page photo album marked “Adoptable Dogs” or call 802-885-3997. To apply to adopt go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 11 HOURS AGO