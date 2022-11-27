ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

 4 days ago

2 Massachusetts men clocked over 100 MPH in New Hampshire, charged with drunk driving 00:31

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.

After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.

Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.

Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.

A good man scorned
4d ago

Please stop more, a drunk lady almost killed me in May 2006 in Westfield, Ma at midnight when i was turning left on a green arrow. She hit me HARD and kept going. As i was there worried if she’s ok while trying to breathe, unknown people came to help and told the police officer she kept going. Must be angels because at midnight right in the entrance of Walmart there was groups of people there after the crash! Strange indeed but thankful that I’m still here and was able to see my daughter born 4 months later..

Chris Caney
4d ago

glad they got him before he killed innocent people out there

