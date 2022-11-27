World Cup favourites Brazil take on Cameroon to round out Group G in Qatar and avoid another upset in an unpredictable tournament so far.The Selecao will look to build momentum without Neymar, due to injury, although Tite will be eager to keep his squad fresh for the knock-out stage of the tournament.“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.“I try to give them the best conditions to compete at the highest level, but...

42 MINUTES AGO