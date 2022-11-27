Read full article on original website
World Cup favourites Brazil take on Cameroon to round out Group G in Qatar and avoid another upset in an unpredictable tournament so far.The Selecao will look to build momentum without Neymar, due to injury, although Tite will be eager to keep his squad fresh for the knock-out stage of the tournament.“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.“I try to give them the best conditions to compete at the highest level, but...
Portugal will attempt to become the first team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to take the full nine points from group play on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. beat Ghana and Uruguay to open up Group H and secure a spot in the knockout round, and they can seal a 100 percent record with victory over South Korea.
Mexico had advanced to seven consecutive knockout stages at the World Cup coming into the 2022 edition of soccer's premier event. On Wednesday, goal differential kept them from making it eight. Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, finishing with four points in Group C play. And while Poland lost to Argentina...
Gerardo "Tata" Martino announced his resignation as manager of the Mexico men's national team shortly after his team was eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. "I am the first responsible for this terrible disappointment and frustration that we have," Martino told reporters. "As the person in charge, it causes a lot of sadness. I fully assume responsibility for this great failure.
Brazil face Cameroon looking to continue their impressive start to the World Cup in Qatar and secure a third win from as many games.Tite may well rotate his squad but momentum is key for the knock-out stage of the tournament, as France may well discover after suffering defeat to Tunisa despite remaining group winners.“Brazil has 26 great athletes and a great team. Who will play? There’s Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson from Manchester City, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal… There’s a lot of competition,” said Tite.“I try to give them the best conditions to compete at the highest...
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic wanted to issue a clarification regarding the injury he suffered in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. PULISIC PUTS USA ON TOP 🇺🇸<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a>)<a href="https://t.co/3yWKYMpNFj">pic.twitter.com/3yWKYMpNFj</a>. Almost simultaneously as they celebrated the goal, fans applauded...
