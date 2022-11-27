Read full article on original website
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
londonderrytimes.net
The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy
Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
Dover, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade 2022: Pictures and Video
The Dover Holiday Parade made a triumphant return on Sunday, with plans already in the works for an even bigger parade in 2023. Cochecho Friends took on the responsibility of putting together the parade with the help of a cadre of volunteers that put in an 8 hour day on Sunday to make the parade a reality. Dover City Councilman Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, along with Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends, led the effort.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
N.H. couple recovers thrown away wedding rings after digging through transfer station trash
Love will make you do crazy things. Like digging through mounds of trash after accidentally throwing out your wedding rings. The husband and wife originally removed the rings in order to clean them, accidentally tossing them out in a napkin. The Windham general services director says the husband and workers...
Fright Kingdom in Nashua, NH, is Bringing Krampus to Town This Weekend
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yes, Halloween is over, heck even Thanksgiving has passed, but that doesn't mean that one haunted attraction in Nashua, New Hampshire, is done for the year.
mainebiz.biz
With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states
Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
New England Welcomes the Prince and Princess of Wales, and What is Kate Wearing?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Royals have arrived in Boston, and the frenzy begins to catch a glimpse of Will & Kate, as we affectionately call them. With big smiles,...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you...
York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine Teases New Attractions Coming in the Summer
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is honestly so much to do and see in York, Maine. Beaches, shops, and so much more are just within walking distance of each other. However, one of my favorite places to visit when I was younger was definitely York's Wild Kingdom.
Almost Sold Out: The Ever-Popular Candlelight Stroll in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
One of the most popular events of the holiday season is strolling under the stars along the lantern-lit streets and decorations, taking in the rich history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Can you believe it's already here? That time-honored tradition is back for its 43rd season, when people travel from all...
Did You See Top Gun Star Tom Cruise? He Was Spotted in Beverly, Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The star of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick created quite a bit of Facebook chatter when he flew out of the local Beverly Airport in Beverly, Massachusetts, over the weekend.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
Granite Staters Share Memories of the Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire
Paul and Yoko. Axl and Slash. Rineman and Fox Run. Beefs that will live in infamy. A few weeks back, while reminiscing about the old Newington Mall. your wonderful memories, yours truly referred to The Mall at Fox Run as “once great” and “shrinking,” which was met with a prompt (but polite) e-mail from the Fox Run folks sharing that the mall is still cranking along.
Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home
LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
Strawbery Banke’s Puddle Dock Pond, Opening Day, Tickets, and More in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "It's the most wonderful time of the year", aka skating at the Puddle Dock Pond at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Every year, the Puddle...
Portsmouth, NH’s Neighborhood Holiday Lights Contest Returns For 2022
The Neighborhood Holiday Lights Contest will return to Portsmouth for the 2022 holiday season. Back for a third Christmas, the contest organized by the Citywide Neighborhood Committee first started during Halloween in 2020 and has proven to be a popular new holiday tradition. Registration for displays is open now through...
Why Dirt From New Hampshire is in a Rocket in Space Right Now
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It finally happened after months of preparation! I'm so excited for the University of New Hampshire and Newington Middle School students, who saw their project called NoMads, short for Novel Methods of Antibiotic Discovery in Space, launch into space towards the International Space Station.
