Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Covington gets first dog park named after local veteran

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The first dog park in the city of Covington is scheduled to open Friday. The Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. There are separate areas for big dogs and small dogs and there is plenty of places for people to...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police mourn loss of K-9 Cairo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. In a Facebook post, the department said Cairo passed away due to medical complications. Cairo and his handler, Officer Michael Harper, started patrolling just over eight years ago. CPD said Cairo was used for patrol,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police arrest suspect in Paddock Hills fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a homicide. On Oct. 11, officers were called to Reading Road in Paddock Hills for a double shooting. One victim was treated at the hospital. The other, 27-year-old Monty Reid, died at the scene. Investigators named...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ohio House's proposed bill would make swatting a felony offense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio House is going after people who make swatting calls. Cincinnati Public Schools as well those in Sharonville have recently been targeted. Swatting is when someone calls police and intentionally reports misleading information to get a huge response from first responders. The legislature's Criminal Justice Committee...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Talawanda student sues former teacher she said inappropriately touched her

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local teenager is suing her teacher for allegedly assaulting her in her classroom. Local 12 highlighted the incident in August as part of an investigation into school districts that allow teachers under investigation for sexual misconduct to resign, instead of firing them. The plaintiff, a...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Nature Center's Light in the Forest returns Dec. 1

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Light in the Forest returns to transform the Cincinnati Nature Center. The walk through the woods offers a peaceful alternative to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. This year’s show features five new light, art installations from regional artists including a 10-minute light...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire guts Butler County home

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

