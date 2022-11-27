Read full article on original website
WKRC
Officials find student responsible for swatting call at Winton Woods High School
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have identified the student behind a swatting incident at Winton Woods High School. Winton Woods High School was placed on lockdown after police received a call stating that there was a "shooter" hiding in the bathroom of the school. The call was made on an unregistered...
WKRC
CPD, OSP work together on the ground and in the sky to arrest chase suspects
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the ground and in the sky to take three people into custody during an investigation Tuesday. The OSP pilot followed the suspects as they traveled from Tuxworth Avenue down Guerly Road in West Price Hill. Cincinnati officers...
WKRC
Covington gets first dog park named after local veteran
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The first dog park in the city of Covington is scheduled to open Friday. The Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. There are separate areas for big dogs and small dogs and there is plenty of places for people to...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names "Best of City" in its December issue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of those cities that people fall in love with. And it's no surprise, this place is great. Editor-in-chief John Fox from Cincinnati Magazine talks about the "Best of the City".
WKRC
Cincinnati Police mourn loss of K-9 Cairo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. In a Facebook post, the department said Cairo passed away due to medical complications. Cairo and his handler, Officer Michael Harper, started patrolling just over eight years ago. CPD said Cairo was used for patrol,...
WKRC
Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
WKRC
Police arrest suspect in Paddock Hills fatal shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a homicide. On Oct. 11, officers were called to Reading Road in Paddock Hills for a double shooting. One victim was treated at the hospital. The other, 27-year-old Monty Reid, died at the scene. Investigators named...
WKRC
Guns seized, person taken to the hospital after Covington standoff
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police were called in to to help with a person barricaded in a home dealing with a mental health crisis in Covington. Officers were called to a home on Greenup Street near East 26th Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the person refused to...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WKRC
North College Hill police looking for a car in connection to fatal shooting
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - North College Hill Police hope images of an SUV used in a weekend murder will lead to the gunman. Police said Maurice Searcy, 32, was walking to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue Satuday night at about 8 p.m. when an early model, white Hyundai Sante Fe pulled up.
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
New driver training created at Cincinnati Children's keeps teens with ADHD safer on roads
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New driver's training created at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is keeping teens with ADHD safer behind the wheel. It's called FOCAL+. Researchers found teens with ADHD are twice as likely as their peers to crash while driving. "When they are doing a secondary task, like looking...
WKRC
CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
WKRC
Local man accused of beheading wife on Valentine's Day stays under court control
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man who cut off his wife's head on Valentine's Day 1990 will stay under court control. Raymond Tanner, 66, of Fairfield was found not guilty by reason of insanity more than 30 years ago. The court found that he is still mentally ill. Judge...
WKRC
Ohio House's proposed bill would make swatting a felony offense
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio House is going after people who make swatting calls. Cincinnati Public Schools as well those in Sharonville have recently been targeted. Swatting is when someone calls police and intentionally reports misleading information to get a huge response from first responders. The legislature's Criminal Justice Committee...
WKRC
Talawanda student sues former teacher she said inappropriately touched her
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local teenager is suing her teacher for allegedly assaulting her in her classroom. Local 12 highlighted the incident in August as part of an investigation into school districts that allow teachers under investigation for sexual misconduct to resign, instead of firing them. The plaintiff, a...
WKRC
Cincinnati Nature Center's Light in the Forest returns Dec. 1
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Light in the Forest returns to transform the Cincinnati Nature Center. The walk through the woods offers a peaceful alternative to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. This year’s show features five new light, art installations from regional artists including a 10-minute light...
WKRC
Fire guts Butler County home
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
WKRC
Man found in shipping container ruled homicide, heart wrenching 911 call released
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Coroner says homicide is the cause of the death for a man who was found in a shipping container behind his home in Pierce Township. The man's fiancée found him shortly after he died. The 911 call she made may be difficult to hear.
