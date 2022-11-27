ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

DRAMATIC VIDEO: Car slams into motorcyclist, leaves scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 30. Video captured by another driver shows the moment a white 4-door seems to run a red light and collides with a motorcyclist at the intersection of Heckscher Drive and Interstate 295.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cbs12.com

Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Florida woman sues mac-and-cheese makers for false advertising

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida woman is suing the makers of Velveeta Shells & Cheese for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and false and misleading advertising. The single serve cups claim to be "ready in 3 1/2 minutes." But Amanda Ramirez claimed in her class-action lawsuit that...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cbs12.com

Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

15 -year-old boy arrested for carjacking an 82-year-old man

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest in the carjacking of an 82-year-old man. The incident was caught on camera last month, deputies said five men approached the 82-year-old victim's car as he pulled into a parking space at the RaceTrac gas station on W. Oakland Park Boulevard on Nov. 5.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Suspect in teen's killing on Singer Island could lose bond

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Prosecutors want the man accused of killing a young woman at a hotel on Singer Island back behind bars. Michael Troy Hutto, the founder of the Salt Life brand, is on bond as he awaits trial for the death of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan, of Lake City, in October 2020. Hutto is charged with manslaughter while in possession of a firearm.
LAKE CITY, FL
cbs12.com

New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
CBS Miami

Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body  had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy