cbs12.com
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
cw34.com
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Car slams into motorcyclist, leaves scene
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 30. Video captured by another driver shows the moment a white 4-door seems to run a red light and collides with a motorcyclist at the intersection of Heckscher Drive and Interstate 295.
cbs12.com
Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
cbs12.com
Knife attack averted, hot oil splash wasn't in fight over 'using the bathroom,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight last Saturday at a home in Riviera Beach led to some serious injuries and a woman under arrest. Police said they were called to a domestic dispute and found it was "about using the bathroom." Elaine Kelly, 52, had been living there...
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Man tries to steal from Walmart, walks into a store full of deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man picked the wrong time to steal from a Walmart. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a man attempted to steal from a Walmart during a Shop with a Cop event in St. Cloud. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post, "Bad...
cbs12.com
Florida woman sues mac-and-cheese makers for false advertising
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida woman is suing the makers of Velveeta Shells & Cheese for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and false and misleading advertising. The single serve cups claim to be "ready in 3 1/2 minutes." But Amanda Ramirez claimed in her class-action lawsuit that...
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
cbs12.com
15 -year-old boy arrested for carjacking an 82-year-old man
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest in the carjacking of an 82-year-old man. The incident was caught on camera last month, deputies said five men approached the 82-year-old victim's car as he pulled into a parking space at the RaceTrac gas station on W. Oakland Park Boulevard on Nov. 5.
cbs12.com
Help catch Grinch seen on camera stealing decorations, driving away in multicolored car
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A real-life Grinch was caught in the act stealing holiday decorations from somebody's home. Now, the owner and Palm Springs police are asking for help putting her in handcuffs and behind bars. They sent video of the woman in front of the victims’ home...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
cbs12.com
Suspect in teen's killing on Singer Island could lose bond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Prosecutors want the man accused of killing a young woman at a hotel on Singer Island back behind bars. Michael Troy Hutto, the founder of the Salt Life brand, is on bond as he awaits trial for the death of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan, of Lake City, in October 2020. Hutto is charged with manslaughter while in possession of a firearm.
cbs12.com
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
cbs12.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
Action News Jax
‘It’s always been hell’: Another Miramar Apartments resident discusses living conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax first told you on Monday about the complaints of some residents living in the Miramar Apartments, over issues including broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and leaky plumbing left unrepaired for months. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Now, another tenant at...
cbs12.com
Police: Girl shot by AR-15 while off-duty deputy was cleaning weapon under the influence
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A jailhouse deputy is behind bars and a child is in the hospital after a lesson went wrong. Port St. Lucie Police said that on Nov. 23, 35-year-old Daniel Weber decided to show his son how to clean his AR-15 rifle. Weber told...
cbs12.com
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
cbs12.com
Facebook scam victim: 'They had taken my tax money, my Christmas money for grandchildren'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There's a warning out about a new scam on Facebook that already cost a grandmother in West Palm Beach a fortune. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say an imposter is urging people to apply for a grant and get big bucks.
