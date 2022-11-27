Gurvis Aubry Sthram Sr., 85, of Batson, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Kountze Nursing Center in Kountze, Texas. Mr Sthram was born on December 10, 1936, to the late Roy Sthram and Henrietta Watson in Liberty County. Mr. Sthram was a retired heavy machine operator with Chandler Oil Field and was a supervisor for several companies. He enjoyed working on anything mechanical. He loved to fish and being outdoors. Mr. Sthram was a faithful servant who loved his God, family and friends.

