Jonel Lyn Ney
Jonel Lyn Ney, 53, of Coldspring, Texas, went to her heavenly home on Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born on Friday, June 13, 1969, in San Antonio, Texas, to Donald Pace and Judy (Smith) Pace. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, William Ney; daughters, Ashley Sandoval...
Bennie Bernice Dagle
Bennie Bernice Dagle, 87, went to her heavenly home on November 27, 2022, in Hardin, Texas. Bennie was born February 22, 1935 to Herbert Cecil Meadows and Johnye May Brandon Meadows in Sandune, Texas. Bennie had spent her entire life in Hardin, Texas where she worked, and later retired from...
Mable Christene Langford
Mable Christene Langford, loving Wife, Mother, Mawmaw, Great Mawmaw and Sister, received her angel wings Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 4-year battle with brain cancer. She was born June 10, 1953, in Liberty, Texas, to Lawrence and Nora Abshier. She truly was one of a kind and touched so many lives in her time on Earth. To know her, was to simply love her.
Gurvis Aubry Sthram Sr.
Gurvis Aubry Sthram Sr., 85, of Batson, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Kountze Nursing Center in Kountze, Texas. Mr Sthram was born on December 10, 1936, to the late Roy Sthram and Henrietta Watson in Liberty County. Mr. Sthram was a retired heavy machine operator with Chandler Oil Field and was a supervisor for several companies. He enjoyed working on anything mechanical. He loved to fish and being outdoors. Mr. Sthram was a faithful servant who loved his God, family and friends.
Dayton truck driver charged in Monday night’s auto-pedestrian accident in Cleveland
A 32-year-old Dayton man has been charged with Intoxication Assault With a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony, in relation to an auto-pedestrian accident on Monday, Nov. 28, that critically injured two Cleveland High School students. According to a statement from Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the man charged with the...
Two killed, one arrested from two separate crashes in southeast Liberty County
Two women were killed and a Spring man is facing charges from two unrelated crashes in the Raywood and Devers area in southeast Liberty County. The first of the two took place on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:39 p.m., about two miles east of Raywood on US 90. According to...
Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail
An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
