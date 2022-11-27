ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following regular-season finale

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest was the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was released Sunday following Week 13 games. Tennessee is ranked No. 8 in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 poll following Week 13.

College Football Hall of Fame head coach Lou Holtz votes in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll. Below is Holtz’s ballot following Week 13.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Bluecross
4d ago

Clearly Old Man Lou hasn't kept up-to-date in this seasons teams & schedules. Meaningless clap trap not worth the time it took to write it & read it.

Tim Goins
4d ago

He’s still pissed at Tennessee for beating his Irish 20 years ago 😂

